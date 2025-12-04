A bureaucratic blunder in Baghdad has triggered regional confusion after an official Iraqi gazette appeared to designate Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthi movement as “terrorist organisations” — only for the state news agency to later clarify that the listing was an error.

The controversy began when Issue No. 4848 of Iraq’s official gazette, Al-Waqa’i al-Iraqiya, published on November 17, 2025, included both groups on the country’s national terrorism list. The decision — attributed to an October 22 ruling by Iraq’s Committee for Freezing Terrorists’ Funds — stated that Hezbollah and the Houthis were being targeted for their alleged “participation in committing a terrorist act.” It also ordered the freeze of “all movable and immovable assets and economic resources” tied to the two groups.

The news was picked up by several regional news media platforms this week, adding to the confusion.

Neither Hezbollah nor the Houthis issued immediate comments. But the publication ignited swift speculation: was Iraq, a country with close ties to Iran and Iran-backed groups, truly sanctioning two key pillars of Tehran’s regional influence?

Soon, Iraq’s state news agency scrambled to issue a clarification — without explicitly naming the groups in question. The agency said that “what was published in the Justice Ministry's gazette about freezing the funds of Lebanon's Hezbollah and Yemen's Houthis will be corrected,” Reuters reported.