An Israeli-run entity is behind the mysterious flights transporting Palestinians from Gaza abroad through Ramon Airport, the Israeli daily Haaretz reported.

On Thursday, South Africa granted a 90-day visa exemption for 153 Palestinians who arrived from Kenya to seek asylum in the country, although they were initially denied entry due to a lack of travel documents and customary departure stamps in their passports.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the intelligence services are investigating the entity behind the charter plane that landed in Johannesburg carrying dozens of Palestinians without official travel documents.

According to Israeli daily Haaretz, an association run by a man holding dual Israeli-Estonian citizenship sells Palestinians in Gaza seats on chartered flights heading to far-off countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and South Africa for around $2,000.

The association’s website claims it was founded in Germany and maintains offices in occupied East Jerusalem.

However, the newspaper’s investigation found that it is actually registered in Estonia and operates through a front consulting company.

Haaretz added that the Defense Ministry’s Voluntary Migration Directorate had directed the entity’s activities to the military body COGAT to coordinate the departure of Palestinians from Gaza.

It noted that several flights chartered by this entity have taken off in recent months from Ramon Airport, carrying groups of Palestinians, which indicates a nearly systematic pathway for the exit of increasing numbers of people, rather than individual cases.

Related TRT World - UN Security Council set to vote on international force for Gaza

‘Helping Muslims’