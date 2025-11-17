WAR ON GAZA
Israel-backed flights move Palestinians out of Gaza under the guise of ‘helping Muslims’: report
Secret flights organised by Israeli-backed groups are transporting Palestinians from Gaza to African and Asian countries.
Authorities are investigating how Palestinians were transported from Gaza to Ramon Airport for international flights. [File photo] / Reuters
November 17, 2025

An Israeli-run entity is behind the mysterious flights transporting Palestinians from Gaza abroad through Ramon Airport, the Israeli daily Haaretz reported.

On Thursday, South Africa granted a 90-day visa exemption for 153 Palestinians who arrived from Kenya to seek asylum in the country, although they were initially denied entry due to a lack of travel documents and customary departure stamps in their passports.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the intelligence services are investigating the entity behind the charter plane that landed in Johannesburg carrying dozens of Palestinians without official travel documents.

According to Israeli daily Haaretz, an association run by a man holding dual Israeli-Estonian citizenship sells Palestinians in Gaza seats on chartered flights heading to far-off countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and South Africa for around $2,000.

The association’s website claims it was founded in Germany and maintains offices in occupied East Jerusalem.

However, the newspaper’s investigation found that it is actually registered in Estonia and operates through a front consulting company.

Haaretz added that the Defense Ministry’s Voluntary Migration Directorate had directed the entity’s activities to the military body COGAT to coordinate the departure of Palestinians from Gaza.

It noted that several flights chartered by this entity have taken off in recent months from Ramon Airport, carrying groups of Palestinians, which indicates a nearly systematic pathway for the exit of increasing numbers of people, rather than individual cases.

‘Helping Muslims’

Meanwhile, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that an organisation called “Al-Majd,” headquartered in occupied Jerusalem, was responsible for carrying more than 150 Palestinians out of the enclave.

The daily added that the institution, founded in 2010, works to relocate Palestinians from Gaza under the pretext of “assistance” and claims to “help Muslim communities in conflict areas.”

The newspaper quoted an unnamed Israeli military official as saying that “Israel escorted the buses that transported the passengers from a gathering point inside Gaza to the (Israeli-controlled) Kerem Shalom crossing, from where other buses took them to Ramon Airport in the Negev.”

The media report added that the secrecy surrounding the flight raised concerns among human rights organisations, which warned it could be part of an Israeli effort to engineer the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.

The COGAT head, Ghassan Alian, was quoted by the daily as saying that “the Palestinians had left Gaza after Israel received approval from a third country willing to admit them,” without naming it.

Israel had previously discussed with several countries, including South Sudan, the possibility of relocating Palestinians there.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, nearly 40,000 Palestinians have left Gaza since the start of the Israeli genocide.

More than 69,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 170,700 others injured in a deadly Israeli war on Gaza since October 2023.

SOURCE:AA
