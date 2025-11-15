Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan marked the 42nd anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

"I commemorate our heroic martyrs with mercy and express my gratitude to our veterans. We will never abandon our national cause, Cyprus," Erdogan said on Saturday on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, congratulating the Turkish Cypriots on this occasion.

Ankara will continue to strengthen its solidarity with the Turkish Cypriot people in every way, he added.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the TRNC's November 15 Republic Day, the country's president, Tufan Erhurman, said the Turkish Cypriots' struggle to protect their existence, identity and rights on the island has continued uninterruptedly for decades.

Erhurman expressed the TRNC's determination to pursue its quest for finding a solution on the island to ensure lasting stability and peace both on the island and in the region.