TÜRKİYE
2 min read
President Erdogan marks 42nd founding anniversary of TRNC
Ankara will continue to strengthen its solidarity with the Turkish Cypriot people in every way, said Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
President Erdogan marks 42nd founding anniversary of TRNC
Turkish president marks TRNC’s 42nd anniversary. / AA
November 15, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan marked the 42nd anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

"I commemorate our heroic martyrs with mercy and express my gratitude to our veterans. We will never abandon our national cause, Cyprus," Erdogan said on Saturday on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, congratulating the Turkish Cypriots on this occasion.

Ankara will continue to strengthen its solidarity with the Turkish Cypriot people in every way, he added.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the TRNC's November 15 Republic Day, the country's president, Tufan Erhurman, said the Turkish Cypriots' struggle to protect their existence, identity and rights on the island has continued uninterruptedly for decades.

Erhurman expressed the TRNC's determination to pursue its quest for finding a solution on the island to ensure lasting stability and peace both on the island and in the region.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye sees two-state solution as most realistic approach to resolve Cyprus issue: Erdogan
RECOMMENDED

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island led to Türkiye’s military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Türkiye, Greece and the UK.

The Greek Cypriot Administration entered the EU in 2004, the same year that Greek Cypriots single-handedly blocked a UN plan to end the longstanding dispute.

RelatedTRT World - Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations