TÜRKİYE RELATIONS
2 min read
Syria launches first trial session to probe violations in the coastal region
The national committee in Syria begins sessions to hold accountable those responsible for killings, torture and looting in coastal events.
Syria launches first trial session to probe violations in the coastal region
Authorities aim to hold perpetrators accountable for atrocities in Syria. [File photo] / AFP
November 17, 2025

A national Syrian committee will launch its first public trial session on Monday to investigate the violations that took place in the coastal region in March 2025, according to authorities.

The sessions will investigate those accused of committing violations during the Syrian coastal events, with both local and international media present, said the head of the Syrian National Committee for Investigation and Fact-Finding into the Events on the Coast, Judge Jomaa Aldbis Alanzi.

Syria’s coastal region, including Latakia, witnessed widespread violations, including murder, torture, looting, and burning of homes, in March 2025, primarily targeting Alawite communities, according to a report by the UN Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner.

The violations were reportedly committed by individuals, some forces of the interim government, and remnants of the former Bashar Assad regime, resulting in the death of at least 1,400 people, mostly civilians, the report said.

RelatedTRT World - Complete removal of Caesar sanctions is a 'matter of time': Syrian FM

New Syria ‘upholds justice and enforces law’

The UN Commission acknowledged the Syrian authorities’ commitment to identifying the perpetrators and pursuing accountability for the incidents.

RECOMMENDED

“These are pivotal moments in the country’s history, reflecting an image of Syria that is laying the foundations of justice and transparency, strengthening confidence in the judicial system, deterring criminals, safeguarding the rights of the accused, and ensuring fair trials,” Alanzi said on the US social media company X.

He stressed “tremendous efforts” by the justice, interior and defence ministries to enforce judicial procedures to hold those responsible accountable.

“This is of great importance to the families of the victims and to everyone concerned with the course of justice and fairness,” the judge added.

He noted that the implementation of the committee’s findings on the ground will prove to Syrians and the international community that “we live in a state that upholds justice and enforces the law, and this is the new Syria.”

Since Bashar al Assad’s ouster in late 2024, Syria’s new administration has taken several measures to restore security in Syria and pursued political and economic reforms while promoting social cohesion and working to expand cooperation with regional and international partners.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party rule, which had been in power since 1963. A new transitional administration led by President Ahmed al Sharaa was formed in January.

RelatedTRT World - US ambassador to Türkiye urges Congress to support full repeal of sanctions to aid Syria
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package