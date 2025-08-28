Algeria’s envoy to the UN on Wednesday broke down as he read a farewell letter that Palestinian journalist Mariam Abu Dagga wrote to her son. An Israeli air strike at Gaza’s Nasser Hospital earlier this week killed Daqqa along with other journalists.

Abu Dagga, 33, was one of the five journalists killed in Israel's strike on Nasser Hospital. Altogether 20 people were killed in two back-to-back Israeli strikes at the hospital.

In a social media post days before her death, she wrote a farewell message to her 13-year-old son, words that Algeria’s UN envoy Amar Bendjama said “carried more truth than any official statement.”

"You are the heart and soul of your mother ... when I die, pray for me, not cry for me. And when you grow, when you marry, and when you have a daughter, name her Mariam, after me," Abu Dagga wrote in her letter, as Bendjama read aloud.

Struggling to hold back tears, Bendjama said Abu Dagga was armed only with a camera and protected only by a press vest, accusing Israel of targeting journalists to silence Gaza coverage and hide the ongoing genocide and famine.

"245 journalists have lost their lives. In late August, the IDF (Israeli army) deliberately killed six more. They are carrying nothing but word, but the image, and there is nothing but their voices," he said.

"This very Security Council did nothing after this crime," he added.

Bendjama also highlighted the case of 2-year-old Yazan Abu Foul, shown emaciated and shirtless in his father’s arms, asking council members to imagine the helplessness of watching a child fade away, calling it a reflection of Gaza’s grim reality.

Describing Gaza as a "living hell," he criticised the Security Council for becoming "a theatre of lamentation."