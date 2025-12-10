Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan has highlighted the role of women journalists in documenting events in Gaza, which faces Israeli attacks despite an October ceasefire, praising them as symbols of “wisdom and courage.”

In a post on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Erdogan on Wednesday said the “heroic women journalists” who risked their lives to expose the genocide in Gaza were bringing “the voice of truth out of the darkness.”

“Every record they take, every word they speak, every step they take is a breath of truth tearing apart the veil cast by oppression,” she said.

Erdogan added that keeping their work alive and carrying their legacy into the future is “the most noble responsibility we have undertaken on behalf of humanity.”