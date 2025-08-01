Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who became the first GOP lawmaker to call Israel's genocide in besieged Gaza as "genocide", has now criticised US support for Tel Aviv, questioning whether American taxpayer dollars should continue funding Israel's carnage that has killed tens of thousands of civilians, including Palestinians and Christians.

"Are innocent Israeli lives more valuable than innocent Palestinian and Christian lives? And why should America continue funding this?" Greene wrote in a post on X.

She said Israel's Netanyahu regime is waging a campaign to "systematically" cleanse Palestinians from their lands.

"The secular government of nuclear-armed Israel has proven that they are beyond capable of dealing with their enemies and are capable of and are in the process of systematically cleansing them from the land," she said.

"Yesterday I spoke to a Christian pastor from Gaza. There are children starving. And Christians have been killed and injured, as well as many innocent people. If you are an American Christian, this should be absolutely unacceptable to you."

Her remarks come amid worsening conditions in Gaza, where more than 60,200 Palestinians — including thousands of women and children — have been killed since Israel launched its carnage on October 7, 2023.

More than 70 percent of Israel's victims are women and children. Palestine says Israel killed over 18,500 children in its genocide so far.

Related TRT Global - Israeli army killed starving Gaza child post-aid collection at GHF 'death trap' — US whistleblower

First GOP lawmaker to admit Israel's 'genocide'

Greene said that many Americans no longer support what she called "funding and fighting Israel's wars," particularly as images of starving children and bombed-out hospitals continue to emerge.