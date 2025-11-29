The Israeli army has demolished homes in the east of Gaza City, in areas under its invasion and control inside the blockaded enclave.

Israeli forces detonated several residential buildings in the Shejaiya neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, causing loud explosions that echoed across wide parts of the city, an Anadolu Agency correspondent, citing eyewitnesses, reported on Saturday.

The witnesses added that thick columns of smoke were seen rising from the demolition sites, and reports indicated that shrapnel from the blasts fell in several neighbourhoods of Gaza City due to the intensity of the explosions.

In recent days, the Israeli army has intensified its ground, naval, and aerial bombardment across various parts of Gaza that fall within areas it occupies.