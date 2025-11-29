WAR ON GAZA
Israel destroys residential buildings in eastern Gaza City
Eyewitnesses say the demolition caused loud explosions, sent thick columns of smoke and caused shrapnel to fall in several neighbourhoods.
Israel has killed nearly 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in besieged Gaza since October 2023. / AP
November 29, 2025

The Israeli army has demolished homes in the east of Gaza City, in areas under its invasion and control inside the blockaded enclave.

Israeli forces detonated several residential buildings in the Shejaiya neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, causing loud explosions that echoed across wide parts of the city, an Anadolu Agency correspondent, citing eyewitnesses, reported on Saturday.

The witnesses added that thick columns of smoke were seen rising from the demolition sites, and reports indicated that shrapnel from the blasts fell in several neighbourhoods of Gaza City due to the intensity of the explosions.

In recent days, the Israeli army has intensified its ground, naval, and aerial bombardment across various parts of Gaza that fall within areas it occupies.

According to eyewitnesses and the Anadolu correspondent, the bombardment has hit eastern areas of Gaza City, the town of Beit Lahia in the north, the eastern parts of Al-Bureij refugee camp in the centre, the city of Rafah, and the towns of Al-Qarara and Bani Suhaila east of Khan Younis in the south.

Israel continues to violate the ceasefire agreement it signed with Hamas, having committed around 497 violations and killed more than 342 Palestinians since October 10, according to the Gaza media office.

Israel has killed nearly 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its carnage in besieged Gaza since October 2023.

It has reduced most of Gaza to ruins and practically displaced all of its population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
