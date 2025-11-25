TÜRKİYE
Mass production set to begin for Türkiye's advanced Hurjet trainer jet: officials
Prototype completes about 260 flight hours as Türkiye prepares to sign an export deal with Spain.
Türkiye’s advanced jet trainer Hurjet is set to enter mass production. / AA
November 25, 2025

Türkiye is moving ahead with testing, mass production and planned exports of its first homegrown advanced jet trainer, the Hurjet, after two prototypes completed around 340 flights and 260 flight hours, according to Turkish defence officials.

Developed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), the Hurjet is scheduled for delivery to the Turkish Air Force’s aerobatic team, Turkish Stars, in 2026. Assembly work for the aircraft to be delivered is underway, and the newly produced jet is expected to conduct its first flight in the first quarter of next year.

The project began in August 2017, and the aircraft made its maiden flight in April 2023.

Before that, the first completed component entered the final assembly line in June 2022, followed by ground tests that included landing gear trials, wiring checks, canopy mechanisms and full avionics, electrical and fuel system tests.

Türkiye’s first jet-powered supersonic training aircraft completed its first engine start-up on January 30 2023, before making its maiden flight on April 25, 2023. Testing has since continued within its design envelope.

During testing, two Hurjets conducted a formation flight in different camouflages, and another flew with the Turkish Stars aerobatic team, demonstrations that attracted significant attention.

TAI is establishing a production line capable of building two aircraft per month. The Turkish Air Force is expected to initially receive 16 units, with the total number set to increase as new configurations are introduced.

The single-engine jet is designed for modern fighter training, armed and unarmed air patrol and aerobatic missions. The aircraft is 13.6 metres long, 4.1 metres high and has a 9.5-metre wingspan. It can reach speeds of up to Mach 1.4 and fly at altitudes of up to 45,000 feet. The Hurjet features seven stations for different payloads with a total carrying capacity of three tonnes.

TAI is preparing to sign an export agreement with Spain for the Hurjet, with a final supply contract expected soon, CEO Mehmet Demiroglu told Spanish outlet El Espanol.

Demiroglu said the aircraft is primarily designed as a jet trainer but can be adapted quickly for new missions or delivered in variant configurations if requested by customers. Details on variants and delivery schedules will be finalised once the contract is signed.

The deal foresees the purchase of around 45 Hurjet aircraft to replace Spain’s ageing F-5 fleet, with an estimated value of 3.12 billion euros ($3.6 billion). Deliveries are planned to begin in 2028.

