The first revenue-based fine of its kind in Russia, the court decision is the latest in Moscow's pile of fines on internet platforms accused of defying the country's regulations.

So far, fines on Google, Twitter, and Facebook parent company Meta had stretched into the tens of millions of rubles, but not billions. (Reuters)

A Russian court has fined Alphabet Inc's Google $98 million (7.2 billion roubles) for a repeated failure to delete content that Russia deems illegal.

Russia has imposed small fines on foreign technology companies throughout 2021, but the penalty on Friday marks the first time it has exacted a percentage of a company's annual Russian turnover.

This move greatly increased the sum of the fine. The percentage was not specified, although estimates by the Reuters news agency show it equates to just over 8%.

The content was not specified, but Russia regularly takes legal action for not removing content it labels illegal.

"We'll study the court documents and then decide on next steps," Google's press service told AFP news agency.

Interfax news agency said that the massive fine was calculated as a percentage of Google's annual earnings and was the maximum penalty for a repeated violation.

At odds with Moscow

Moscow has increased pressure on big tech this year in a campaign that critics characterise as an attempt by the Russian authorities to exert tighter control over the internet.

According to critics, this approach threatens individual and corporate freedom.

Russia has ordered companies to delete posts promoting drug abuse and dangerous pastimes, information about homemade weapons and explosives, as well as ones by groups it designates as extremist or terrorist.

Google is at odds with Moscow on a number of issues.

Russia has demanded it restore access to state-backed broadcaster RT's German-language channels.

Last week, a sanctioned Russian businessman claimed victory over Google in a court case that could see the tech giant hit with another heavy fine.

Moscow has also demanded that 13 foreign and mostly US tech companies, which include Google and Meta Platforms, be set up on Russian soil by January 1 or face possible restrictions or outright bans.

Facebook parent company Meta also has a hearing in court, faced with the same charges, later in Friday. Meta is also threatened with a revenue-based fine.

