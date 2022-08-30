Fast News

Ukraine President Zelenskyy warns Russians "should know: we will drive them to the border. To our border, the line of which has not changed," as war rolls into 188th day.

Located in northeastern Ukraine just 50 kilometres from the Russian border, Kharkiv managed to repel efforts by Moscow's forces to take the city, which had a population of some 1.4 million residents before the war. (Andrii Marienko / AP)

Tuesday, August 30, 2022

'At least five dead' as Russian shelling hits central Kharkiv: mayor

At least five people were killed and seven wounded as Russian shelling hit the centre of Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv, the mayor Igor Terekhov said on his Telegram account.

The regional governor, Oleg Synegubov, gave a slightly lower death toll of four and said another four were injured.

"The Russian occupiers shelled the central districts of Kharkiv," Synegubov said on Telegram, as he warned residents to "stay inside the shelters".

EU to ramp up arms production, eyes Ukraine army training

European Union ministers debated ways to ramp up weapons production, boost military training for the Ukrainian armed forces and inflict heavier costs on Russia in Prague, Czech Republic, where EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell is chairing two days of talks between the bloc’s defence and foreign ministers.

The aim among defence ministers is to work out how best to pool military materiel and resources, but also to bulk purchase ammunition and weapons like air defence systems.

The defence ministers appeared divided on a plan to hold a major training mission for Ukrainian forces as they arrived for an informal meeting. "It remains to be seen whether this is the right way to help," said Luxembourg Defence Minister Francois Bausch. "I am not so convinced."

Russia-backed official accuses Ukraine of fresh shelling of nuclear plant

Moscow-supported authorities in an occupied part of Ukraine accused Ukrainian troops of once again shelling the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the run-up to a planned visit by the United Nations' International Atomic Energy Agency.

Writing on Telegram, Russian-appointed Zaporizhzhia regional official Vladimir Rogov said: "The reason for the shelling is the deliberate intention of the Kiev leadership to disrupt the IAEA mission".

Food aid vessel leaves Ukraine for Yemen, WFP says



The second shipment of humanitarian food aid since Russia's assault left Ukraine for Yemen, the World Food Programme said in a statement.

The MV Karteria left from the Black Sea port of Yuzhny and will stop in Türkiye along the way for the grains to be milled into flour, the UN agency said.

US: Russia facing technical problems with Iran drones

Russia has faced technical problems with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran this month for use in its war with Ukraine, according to Biden administration officials.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the US intelligence assessment, did not detail the “numerous failures." They added that the US assesses that the delivery of Mohajer-6 and Shahed-series unmanned aerial vehicles over several days this month is likely part of a Russian plan to acquire hundreds of Iranian UAVs.

The Associated Press reported last week that Russia had recently obtained hundreds of Iranian drones capable of being used in its war against Ukraine despite US warnings to Tehran not to ship them.

The Biden administration last month released satellite imagery indicating that Russian officials visited Kashan Airfield on June 8 and July 5 to view the Iranian drones.

Russia struggling to recruit soldiers: Pentagon

Russia is struggling to find more soldiers to fight in Ukraine, even tapping prisons.

A senior US defence official said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's decree last Thursday was to increase the headcount of the country's army by about 10 percent to 1.15 million servicemen, starting January next year.

The Pentagon believes that "this effort is unlikely to succeed, as Russia has historically not met personnel and strength targets," the official said. "Russia has already begun trying to expand recruitment efforts," the official told journalists on the basis of anonymity.

"They've done this in part by eliminating the upper age limit for new recruits. Many of these new recruits have been observed as older, unfit and ill-trained," the official said.

IAEA team heads to nuclear plant

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said he was en route to inspect Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

The UN's nuclear watchdog has for months been asking to visit the site, warning of "the very real risk of a nuclear disaster".

Writing on Twitter, Grossi on Monday said an IAEA support and assistance mission was "now on its way" with the team due to arrive "later this week".

Ukraine troops breach Russian defences near Kherson

Ukrainian troops mounting a counter-offensive have broken through Russian defences in several sectors of the front line near the city of Kherson, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

In a video interview on YouTube, Oleksiy Arestovych also said Ukrainian forces were shelling the ferries that Moscow is using to supply a pocket of Russian-occupied territory on the west bank of the Dnipro river in the Kherson region.

"This is what we have been waiting for since the spring – it is the beginning of the de-occupation of Kherson region," local government official Sergey Khlan told Ukraine's Pryamyi TV channel.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies