Fast News

Asia-Pacific was the deadliest region for journalist, with 20 killings, then came the Americas with 10, Africa with eight, Europe with six, according to the International Federation of Journalists.

The IFJ said the numbers in 2021 confirm a trend showing that media staff are most often killed for exposing corruption, crime and abuse of power in their communities, cities and countries. (Reuters Archive)

A total of 45 journalists were killed worldwide in 2021, according to the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) - "one of the lowest death tolls" it has recorded for any year.

The figure tracked closely with a toll of 46 killings of journalists given two weeks ago by another media watchdog, Reporters Without Borders (known by its initials RSF), which also noted 2021 as its lowest-ever toll since starting its tallies in 1995.

"While this decrease is welcome news, it is small comfort in the face of continued violence," the Brussels-based IFJ said.

The toll included nine in Afghanistan, the highest number suffered by a single country. Eight died in Mexico, four in India and three in Pakistan.

The IFJ said media workers "more often than not are killed for exposing corruption, crime and abuse of power in their communities, cities and countries".

READ MORE: Iraqi journalist shot in head day after anti-government activist killed

Protection of journalists

According to IFJ’s count, the Asia-Pacific region, which includes Afghanistan, was the deadliest, with 20 killings. Then came the Americas with 10, Africa with eight, Europe with six and the Middle East and Arab countries with one.

The count also included the death of two journalists in a "deadly accident" in Iran.

While "the risks associated with armed conflict have reduced in recent years" because fewer journalists were able to report on the ground, "the threats of crime gang and drug cartels’ rule from the slums in Mexico to the streets of European cities in Greece and the Netherlands continue to increase", IFJ added.

IFJ Secretary General Anthony Bellanger emphasised his organisation's support for a UN convention for the protection of journalists to "ensure accountability for journalists’ killings".

The IFJ's figures differed slightly from those given by RSF, which counted seven journalists killed in Mexico, six in Afghanistan, and four each in Yemen and India.

The IFJ said that 2,721 journalists have been killed around the world since 1991.

READ MORE: At least 50 journalists killed in connection to their work in 2020

Source: TRTWorld and agencies