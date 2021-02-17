Fast News

The actor had to quit an upcoming movie and Paramount+ series after an Instagram account posted messages reportedly from women who say he sent them graphic and abusive texts that included cannibalism fetishes.

US actor Armie Hammer at the 2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, February 23, 2019. (Reuters)

US actor Armie Hammer has been accused of physical and online abuse that included graphic texts about his cannibalism fetish after one woman posted screenshots of direct messages between several women with him on social media.

The unverified messages posted across social media, show Hammer's alleged conversations with women displaying his fetishes where he expresses his sexual appetite to drink blood, cut toes and enslave sex partners.

After the messages emerged, other ex-partners made more claims about their time with the actor.

One of Hammer's ex-girlfriends Courtney Vucekovic said the actor had expressed his desire to eat her body parts. Another, said in a media interview that Hammer branded her with a knife during private moments they had.

Hammer dismissed the allegations as 'bullshit' and untrue.

Following the allegations, Hammer was dropped from both his agent and his publicist.

After the circulation of the disturbing text messages, Hammer dropped out of the romantic comedy 'Shotgun Wedding' and a Paramount+ series about the making of 'The Godfather'.

“I’m not responding to these bullshit claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," Hammer told The Hollywood Reporter. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this, and I’m grateful to them for that."

His estranged wife said she was "shocked" about the scandal.

“For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated.

Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realise how much I didn’t know,” she wrote on Instagram.

The 'Call me by your name' actor was also rumoured to be a suspect in a death investigation but California police shut down those claims denying they are investigating Hammer.

