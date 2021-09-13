Fast News

Covid-19 has infected over 225M people and has claimed 4.6M lives. Here are virus-related developments for September 13:

A technician prepares a Pfizer vaccine in the pharmacy area of the newly opened Covid-19 Vaccination Centre in Sydney, Australia, May 10, 2021 (AP)

Monday, September 13, 2021

Australia steps up vaccine rollout as bookings for children begin

Australia will expand its Covid-19 vaccination drive to include around one million children aged 12-15 as it secures additional supplies in a bid to step up the pace of its inoculation amid a surge in infections.

The country is scrambling to control a third wave of the coronavirus from the highly infectious Delta variant and has locked down its largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne. It is also accelerating an initially sluggish vaccine rollout.

The steady rise in infections has turned up the heat on authorities to procure emergency vaccine supplies.

Lieutenant General John Frewen, head of the vaccination taskforce, said there would be enough vaccines from the middle of October to fully vaccinate every eligible person.

"We have the supply, we think we've got the distribution network and now it really comes down to people stepping forward, getting booked in and getting vaccinated," Frewen told local broadcaster ABC.

South Africa announces 'vaccine passport' plans, eases restrictions

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced plans to introduce Covid-19 "vaccine passports" amid widespread scepticism of the jab, ahead of an easing of movement restrictions this week.

In two weeks, we will "be providing further information on an approach to 'vaccine passports', which can be used as evidence of vaccination for various purposes and events", he said without providing further details in a televised address to the nation.

But he added that "a sustained decline in infections... over the last few weeks" would allow for an easing of confinement measures from Monday.

A night-time curfew will be shortened, starting at 23:00 (2100 GMT) instead of 10, and limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings will be increased.

Restrictions on the sale of alcohol will also be relaxed, although face masks remain mandatory in public.

Mexico reports 224 more deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 5,139 new, confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 224 more deaths, bringing the overall number of infections since the pandemic began to 3,511,882 and the death toll to 267,748.

Brazil registers 293 new deaths

Brazil has recorded 10,615 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 293 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered almost 21 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 586,851, according to ministry data.

