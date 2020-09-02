Fast News

The global coronavirus pandemic has infected nearly 25.8 million people with over 860,000 deaths from the disease. Here are updates for September 2:

Melbourne, Victoria state's capital and Australia's second-largest city, has entered its fourth week of a six-week lockdown. (AFP)

Australia's Victoria state reports 90 new cases

A second wave of infections in Australia's coronavirus hot spot, the state of Victoria, eased further on Wednesday as authorities look to loosen lockdown restrictions that have shut large swathes of the state's economy.

Australia's second-most populous state reported 90 new coronavirus cases, its third straight day of double-digit new cases, indicating the strict lockdown measures are reducing the infection rate.

Last month daily new infections peaked at more than 700.

Melbourne, the state's capital and Australia's second-largest city, has entered its fourth week of a six-week lockdown with authorities scheduled to detail on Sunday the timetable for easing curbs.

Australia has detected nearly 26,000 infections since the pandemic began, with Victoria accounting for about 75 percent of those cases. The national death tally rose to 663 after Victoria reported six deaths in the last 24 hours.

Mexico passes 600,000 infections

Mexico has reported 6,476 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 827 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 606,036 cases and 65,241 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Brazil nears four million cases, death toll at 122,596

Brazil has reported 42,659 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,215 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said.

Brazil has registered 3,950,931 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 122,596, according to ministry data, in the world's worst coronavirus outbreak outside the United States.

Mainland China reports eight new cases

Mainland China has reported eight new Covid-19 cases, down from 10 a day earlier, China's national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new Covid-19 cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, marking the 17th consecutive day with no local infections.

The number of new asymptomatic cases fell to 19 from 34 a day earlier. China does not count symptomless infections as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 case s in mainland China now stands at 85,066, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

UN summit to discuss post-pandemic global governance

Niger, the current president of the UN Security Council, has said it will organise a September 24 videoconference between heads of state to discuss the future of global governance following the coronavirus pandemic.

The summit will debate "post-Covid-19 global governance in relation to the maintenance of international peace and security," Niger's UN Ambassador Abdou Abarry told journalists while presenting the Council's programme for the month.

The session will take place during the annual UN General Assembly gathering of world leaders, which will take place this year mainly by videoconference due to the pandemic.

White House slams WHO over criticism of push for vaccine

The White House has pushed back on concerns expressed by the World Health Organization after a US health official said a coronavirus vaccine might be approved without completing full trials.

"The United States will continue to engage our international partners to ensure we defeat this virus, but we will not be constrained by multilateral organizations influenced by the corrupt World Health Organization and China," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

"This President will spare no expense to ensure that any new vaccine maintains our own FDA's gold standard for safety and efficacy, is thoroughly tested, and saves lives," he said.

Large antibody study offers hope for vaccine efforts

Antibodies that people make to fight the new coronavirus last for at least four months after diagnosis and do not fade quickly as some earlier reports suggested, scientists have found.

Tuesday’s report, from tests on more than 30,000 people in Iceland, is the most extensive work yet on the immune system’s response to the virus over time and is good news for efforts to develop vaccines.

If a vaccine can spur production of long-lasting antibodies as natural infection seems to do, it gives hope that "immunity to this unpredictable and highly contagious virus may not be fleeting,” scientists from Harvard University and the US National Institutes of Health wrote in a commentary published with the study in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The results don’t necessarily mean that all countries’ populations will be the same, or that every person has this sort of response.

Other scientists recently documented at least two cases where people seem to have been reinfected with the coronavirus months after their first bout.

The new study does not establish how much or which type of antibody confers immunity or protection, that remains unknown.

Virus outbreak increases vigilance around IPL – Williamson

New Zealand cricket captain Kane Williamson has said an outbreak of Covid-19 in an Indian Premier League (IPL) team has raised some apprehension about the coming tournament and reminded him of the need to be vigilant about his health and surroundings.

Williamson is due to leave on Thursday to link up with the Hyderabad Sunrisers in the United Arab Emirates, which is hosting the tournament this year due to the growing number of infections in India.

The IPL said last Saturday that 13 members of the Chennai Super Kings, including two players, had tested positive for Covid-19 after arriving in the UAE and had been placed into isolation.

Players have also been warned about breaching their bio-security bubble during the tournament, which starts on September 19.

New Zealand's men's team have not played since March when their limited-overs series in Australia was abruptly postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

They are still expecting to host the West Indies, Pakistan, Australia, and Bangladesh this summer.

