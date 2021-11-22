Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 257M people and killed over 5M worldwide. Here are coronavirus-related developments for November 22:

Austria begins national lockdown to fight surging infections

Austria has gone into a nationwide lockdown early on to combat soaring coronavirus infections, a step closely monitored by other European governments struggling with national outbreaks that are straining health care systems.

The measures are expected to last for a maximum of 20 days but will be re-evaluated after 10. They require people to stay home unless for basics reasons like getting groceries, going to the doctor and exercising. Restaurants and most shops must close and larger events will be canceled. Schools and day care centers can remain open, but parents are encouraged to keep their children home.

Austria hopes to lift the measures on December 13 but may keep a further lockdown on the unvaccinated.

Australia to further ease international border restrictions

Australia will allow foreign visa holders to enter the country from the start of December.

Australia shut its international border in May 2020 and allowed only restricted numbers of citizens and permanent residents to enter in a bid to curtail the spread of the virus.

The rules were relaxed in recent weeks to allow foreign family members of citizens to enter, and Morrison said this will be scaled up from December 1 to allow vaccinated students, business visa holders and refugees to arrive.

Ecuador and Colombia to open shared border on December 1

Ecuador and Colombia have agreed to the bilateral reopening of their shared border from the start of December after it was closed amid the pandemic, and pledged to work together to combat drug trafficking.

The shared border was shut in March 2020 as both governments looked to curb the spread of coronavirus. The controlled reopening, complete with epidemiological measures, will bring greater security and economic activity to the zone.

Brazil reports more than 5000 new cases

Brazil has reported 5,126 new cases and 72 new deaths in the past 24 hours.

