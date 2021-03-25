Fast News

Although pets Champ and Major often travel to Delaware with the first lady, this time the rescue German Shephard got some extra training after a minor incident involving a security staff member.

Major, one of the family dogs of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, explores the South Lawn after on his arrival from Delaware at the White House in Washington, US January 24, 2021. (Reuters)

US President Joe Biden's rescue pet Major is back in Washington after an incident at the White House prompted a round of training to help acclimate him to life as a first dog.

"Champ and Major are here at the White House," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters in a briefing on Wednesday, referring to the president's two German Shepherds.

First Dogs Beat. What’s in a name? Champ: When the president was a boy his father used the phrase “get up, champ” as encouragement. Major: The military rank in the Delaware Army National Guard of the president’s late son Beau. pic.twitter.com/jMmE6fIMEH — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) March 24, 2021

Biden earlier this month said Major was still getting used to life at the 18-acre complex in the US capital, surrounded by aides and security officers, but was for the most part a sweet dog beloved by staff.

After a reported incident involving a security staff member, Biden told ABC News that Major was just being protective. Still, the young dog was briefly returned to Biden's home state of Delaware for training.

Psaki said on Wednesday the dogs joined the Bidens at the Camp David presidential retreat near Thurmont, Maryland, over the weekend and returned to the White House with them on Sunday.

"Dogs will come and go, and it will not be uncommon for them to head back to Delaware on occasion," she added.

First Dogs Beat. They’re back. Champ (12) and Major (3) have returned to the WH residence. Major did get a training refresher while in Delaware after a minor nip of a Secret Service agent’s hand a few weeks ago. (📸WH & NBC) pic.twitter.com/jLiaGQRxuu — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) March 24, 2021

The president adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Society in 2018 after serving as vice president under former President Barack Obama. Champ is an old Washington hand, having joined the family in 2008 when Biden won his vice presidential post.

First lady Jill Biden has said training the dogs for their new life at the White House has been a priority since they moved in after Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.

She has also hinted they may get a cat.

Source: Reuters