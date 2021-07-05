Biden says US has made good progress against virus

Fast News

Novel coronavirus has infected more than 184 million people and killed more than 3.9 million. Here are the latest Covid-related developments for July 5:

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the White House at a celebration of Independence Day in Washington, US, July 4, 2021. (Reuters)

Monday, July 5:

Venezuela to give COVAX ultimatum to ship vaccines

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he will give the COVAX system an ultimatum this week to send the country's share of coronavirus vaccines as all pending payments had been made to the global vaccine-sharing scheme.

Venezuela received word from COVAX in June that the last four payments had been blocked by UBS. The payments to cover the $120 million fee have already been made, he said.

Maduro said in a live appearance on state television that officials had been instructed to "give the COVAX system an ultimatum: they send us the vaccines or they give us the money back, period."

Australia's New South Wales reports 35 locally acquired virus cases

New South Wales, Australia's most populous state, reported 35 locally acquired cases of Covid-19, taking total infections in the latest outbreak of the Delta variant to more than 300.

Of Monday's cases, 28 were either in isolation throughout or for part of their infectious period. Seven cases spent time in the community while they were infectious.

Portugal's Madeira to allow visitors with Covid shots not approved by EU

The popular Portuguese islands of Madeira will allow entry to visitors with any of the Covid-19 jabs being administered worldwide and not only with those approved by Europe's drug regulator, the regional government said.

The European Union, which launched its digital Covid certificate last week, has so far authorised only four vaccines - those of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech, Moderna Inc, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

Queen to honour UK health workers for Covid service

Britain's Queen Elizabeth will award the UK's state-run National Health Service (NHS) the country's highest civilian honour in recognition of health workers' service during the pandemic, the government announced.

The award of the George Cross, which is the civilian equivalent of Britain's Victoria Cross for extraordinary military heroism, comes amid outcry from medical professionals over pay and working conditions in the NHS, which has been pushed close to breaking point during the pandemic.

Brazil Covid-19 deaths surpass 524,000

Brazil registered 27,783 new Covid-19 cases and 830 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

That brought the total in Brazil to 18,769,808 cases and 524,417 deaths.

Mexico reports 2,611 new cases, 42 more deaths



Mexico's Health Ministry reported 2,611 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 42 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,540,068 infections and 233,622 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll could be 60 percent higher than the official count.

Biden says US has made good progress against virus

President Joe Biden says the American people are closer than ever to declaring independence from a deadly virus.

The president made the comments at a July Fourth celebration at the White House.

He told the crowd of service members and first responders to think back to where this nation was a year ago and think about how far the nation has come.

France faces risk of 4th wave from end July



France faces the risk of a fourth Covid-19 wave by the end of July due to the progression of the Delta variant of the virus, the country’s health minister warned.

Olivier Veran said that in the last five days, cases of the Delta variant had increased and there was a grave possibility of the resumption of the pandemic.

Around 30 percent of new Covid-19 cases detected in the country are linked with the highly contagious Delta variant. According to the latest health data, around 2,549 new cases and nine deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours

UK's Johnson to set out plan for final lockdown easing on Monday

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out plans for the final step of easing lockdown in England on Monday, including guidance on social distancing, face coverings and working from home, the government said.

The remaining legal restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 are due to be lifted on July 19, with the decision whether to go ahead scheduled for July 12.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies