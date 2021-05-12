Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 3.3M people and infected more than 161M others globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for May 13:

Relatives of a victim of the novel coronavirus attend the burial at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in Manaus, Amazonas State, Brazil, on May 7, 2021. (AFP)

Thursday, May 13:

Brazil reports nearly 2,500 more deaths

Brazil has recorded 76,692 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,494 deaths from Covid-19, the country's Health Ministry has said.

Brazil has registered more than 15.3 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 428,034, according to ministry data on Wednesday.

Mexico sees over 3,000 new cases

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 3,090 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 267 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,371,483 and fatalities to 219,590.

Separate government data published in March suggested the real death toll may be at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

US virus deaths hit lowest in 10 months

Covid-19 deaths in the United States have tumbled to an average of around 600 per day — the lowest level in 10 months — with the number of lives lost dropping to single digits in well over half the states and, on some days, hitting zero.

Confirmed infections have fallen to about 38,000 per day on average, their lowest mark since mid-September. While that is still cause for concern, reported cases have plummeted 85 percent from a daily peak of more than a quarter-million in early January.

The last time US deaths from the pandemic were this low was in early July of last year.

The number of people with Covid-19 who died topped out in mid-January at an average of more than 3,400 a day, just a month into the biggest vaccination drive in the nation's history.

EU urges limiting travel from India

The European Commission has urged EU member states to work together to restrict travel from India in order to limit the spread of a Covid-19 variant that has ravaged the Asian country.

The Commission said the measure, which would be temporary, follows an earlier proposal by the World Health Organisation to change the classification of that variant from "variant of interest" to "variant of concern".

"It is important to limit to the strict minimum the categories of travellers that can travel from India for essential reasons and to subject those who may still travel from India to strict testing and quarantine arrangements," the Commission said in a statement.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies