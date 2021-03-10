Fast News

The coronavirus has killed more than 2.6M people and infected over 118M worldwide. Here are the latest developments for March 10:

Gravediggers wearing protective suits carry the coffin of Tereza Santos who died from the coronavirus disease, during her burial at Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil March 9, 2021. (Reuters)

March 10, 2021:

Brazil posts new record of 1,972 deaths in a day

Brazil has registered 1,972 new Covid-19 deaths in a single day, a record, according to the Health Ministry.

The country saw 70,764 new cases of coronavirus, reaching a total of 11.1 million infections. Brazil's Covid-19 death toll is currently at 168,370.

Rio de Janeiro-based research institute Fiocruz said in a report on Tuesday that more than 80 percent of intensive care unit (ICU) beds are occupied in the capitals of 25 of Brazil's 27 states.

In 15 of Brazil's largest cities, 90 percent of ICU beds are occupied.

The institute said a growing number of cities risk a collapse of their health systems.

China launches virus passport system for travel

China has launched a system of virus passports to kickstart international travel.

Chinese citizens can download the new certificates and use them to enter and leave the country.

Hailed as the world's first virus passport, similar schemes are also under discussion in the US and the EU, but the Chinese scheme is not mandatory.

Furthermore, as it is only available for Chinese citizens, it is not yet clear how it could work internationally.

PGA Tour sees 'light at end' of Covid tunnel

PGA Tour chief Jay Monahan said testing would continue for the forseeable future, but expressed optimism the pandemic crisis was easing with "light at the end of the tunnel".

Speaking ahead of this week's Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Monahan said there would be no let-up in the strict testing program that tour players are required to undergo.

However, Monahan believes as vaccines become more widely available to players and fans, the present restrictions will ease.

A year ago, the Players Championship was abandoned after the opening round as the pandemic triggered a complete shutdown of sport in North America.

This week's tournament will be taking place with spectators in the galleries although daily attendance will be capped at around 20% of capacity, approximately 8,000 fans.

New York, Florida lower vaccination age threshold to 60

The American states of New York and Florida are preparing to make vaccines available to people aged 60 and over, as the vaccination campaign in the US, the world's worst-hit country in the pandemic, accelerates.

As of March 10, New York state residents aged 60 and older will be able to be vaccinated, Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing on Tuesday, though appointments continue to be difficult to obtain on government websites.

In New York, as in many other US states, the vaccines, initially reserved for caregivers and nursing home residents, are already being offered to those over 65 and to people with underlying health conditions, as well as to a growing number of workers deemed essential, such as firefighters and police.

WTO boss seeks boost for vaccine production

The World Trade Organization's chief called for action on boosting vaccine production in developing countries as several members of the global trade watchdog urged her to hold urgent talks with manufacturers to do so.

"The fact is that each additional day the vaccine shortage continues, people will pay with their lives," Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said at a two-day summit focused on vaccine production, adding that around 130 countries were still waiting for vaccines.

She added that new vaccine manufacturing sites could be prepared in six to seven months or less than half the time previously thought.

In a sign that her ideas are gaining traction, seven of the body's 164 members released a document on Tuesday urging her to hold urgent talks with vaccine developers and manufacturers on boosting production.

The WTO chief has few executive powers and members' support is essential.

Estonia goes into partial lockdown

Estonian government banned groups larger than two people on, closed non-essential shops and told restaurants to switch to take-aways as part of a drive to contain a surge in Covid-19 infections.

Primary school will have to switch to online education, which was mandated to older students earlier this month in the Baltic nation of 1.3 million battles the second highest per capita rate of infections in the EU after the Czech Republic.

The government said it had recorded 1,336 cases over the previous 14 days per 100,000 people, more than twice the level seen a month ago and a fifth more than last week, when it told restaurants and many shops to close during weekend to control the surge.

The new restrictions, which come into effect from Thursday, will stay until April 11.

