Covid-19 pandemic has infected more than 124.6 million people, claiming at least 2.7 million lives around the world. Follow updates for March 24

Military policemen receive with full honors the arrival of the coffin that contains the remains of Sgt. Jorge Luis Pereira da Silva, 54, who died from Covid-19, at the Campo da Esperanca cemetery in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP)

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Brazil's daily deaths surpass 3,000 for first time

Brazil's daily Covid-19 death toll has soared past 3,000 for the first time as the hard-hit country struggled to contain a surge of cases that has pushed many hospitals to breaking point.

The health ministry registered a record 3,251 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing Brazil's overall death toll to nearly 299,000 – second only to the United States.

The latest bleak milestone came on the same day President Jair Bolsonaro installed his fourth health minister of the pandemic, facing pressure to change tack after downplaying the virus and flouting expert advice on containing it.

Cardiologist Marcelo Queiroga, 55, took over the post from Eduardo Pazuello, an army general with no medical experience whose handling of Covid-19 was widely criticised.

China reports 10 new mainland cases

Mainland China reported 10 new Covid-19 cases on March 23, up from nine cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday.

The National Health Commission, in a statement, said all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to eight from 14 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 90,125, while the death toll remained at 4,636.

EU to tighten export rules to stop one-way flow of vaccines

The European Commission will tighten its export guidelines to prevent what it sees as an unfair one-way flow of vaccines.

Brussels has been infuriated that Britain has laid claim to vaccines produced at a plant in the Netherlands by AstraZeneca, while the UK-based firm falls short on deliveries promised to the EU.

While negotiations with the British government continue behind the scenes to head off the threat of a general vaccine export ban, the EU is moving to tighten its export rules.

The measure, put in place to monitor exports from EU territory and if necessary to block them, has already been used once to prevent an AstraZeneca shipment leaving Italy for Australia.

But the draft of the updated rule complains of countries preventing exports to the EU "either by law or through contractual or other arrangements concluded with vaccine manufacturers."

Colombia imposes new restrictions to avoid counter third wave

Colombia President Ivan Duque has impose new restrictions on movement and enact nightly curfews in municipalities with high occupancy levels in intensive care units as it tries to avoid a severe third wave of Covid-19.

The South American country has reported more than 2.3 million coronavirus infections and 62,274 deaths. It has administered more than 1.23 million vaccine doses so far.

From Friday to Monday and then from March 31 to April 5, people will be restricted as to when they can enter supermarkets, banks and shopping centers, depending on their national identity card numbers in all municipalities where ICU occupancy exceeds 70 percent.

Restrictions on mobility will also be imposed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. over those dates in municipalities where ICU occupancy tops 70 percent, Duque said.

Argentine economy shrank 9.9% in 2020

Argentina's economy has shrunk by 9.9 percent in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the worst fall in almost 20 years, the national statistics institute said.

The fall - the worst since GDP plunged by 10.9 percent in 2002 - was nonetheless not as bad as the 11.8 percent drop projected by the IMF.

The worst affected industries were hotels and restaurants (down 49.2 percent), community, social and personal services (-38.9) and construction (-22.6).

Fishing (-20.9), domestic services (-18.6), transport and communications (-17), and mining exploitation (-10.5) were also hit hard.

Manufacturing wasn't as badly hit but still shrank by 7.7 percent.

On the flip side, financial mediation grew by 2.1 percent and electricity, gas and water saw an increase of 0.9 percent.

The worst period in 2020 was between April and May when measures to restrict the spread of the coronavirus were at their strictest.

