The global coronavirus pandemic has infected over 45.8 million people and claimed more than 1.1 million lives. Here are the updates for October 31:

Health workers with the civilian organisation "Bora Testar," or "Let's Test," give a rapid Covid-19 test to a resident in the Rocinha favela of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, October 8, 2020. (AP)

Saturday, October 31, 2020

Brazil sees 508 new deaths, 22,282 new cases

Brazil recorded 508 new Covid-19 deaths and 22,282 new cases of coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

Brazil has so far had more than 5.5 million confirmed cases of the virus and nearly 160,000 deaths, official data show.

UK’s Johnson considering imposition of new national lockdown measures - Times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is considering imposing new national lockdown measures from next week, amid concerns that hospitals across the country are being overwhelmed by a resurgence in coronavirus cases, The Times newspaper reported on Friday.

Johnson is expected to announce the measures in a news conference next week, the report said.

Sweden preparing further measures to support Covid-hit companies – DN newspaper

Sweden's government is preparing new measures to support companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Friday.

The centre-left coalition, supported by two smaller centre-right parties has already rolled out several packages of measures, including subsidies for furloughed employees, tax holidays and lower payroll taxes.

"My opinion is that we need another crisis package in order to support Swedish companies and save jobs," Andersson said in an interview in daily Dagens Nyheter.

"Many of the measures we launched in spring are still in place and running. But now we see that other companies are being hit."

Andersson gave few details of planned measures but said that support could go to businesses such as restaurants, shopping malls and cinemas.

Sweden avoided a lockdown in spring, opting mainly for voluntary measures to contain the spread of the virus. It saw more cases and deaths than its Nordic neighbours, but fewer than countries like Spain and Britain.

The number of new cases has picked up again in recent weeks with 2,820 registered on October 28, the highest since the pandemic began, although the lack of testing in spring probably meant the extent of the outbreak then was underestimated.

Covid-19 spreads more extensively, new study shows

The coronavirus can spread more extensively in households than previous research suggests, and kids can transmit it at about the same rate as adults do, according to a new study.

The study shows how important it is for people who test positive to isolate themselves within a home, and for them and everyone else to wear masks when they are in common areas, researchers said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the study Friday. The researchers focused on 101 households in Tennessee and Wisconsin.

In each home, after a person was diagnosed, other household members agreed to undergo nasal swab or saliva tests and kept symptom diaries.

Nearly 300 people participated. About 100 were identified as the first to be infected and the other 200 people lived with them.

About 53 percent of the household members tested positive, and most were diagnosed within five days of the time the first person got sick. Previous studies have estimated the secondary infection rate at around half that.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies