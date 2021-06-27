Fast News

Coronavirus has infected more than 181 million people and has claimed over 3.9 million lives. Here are the latest Covid-related developments for June 27:

A person walks past graffiti which reads "More than 500 thousand dead", amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 24, 2021. (Reuters)

Sunday, June 27

Brazil reports 64,134 new coronavirus cases, 1,593 deaths

Brazil has reported 64,134 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,593 deaths from Covid-19, according to the Health Ministry.

Brazil has registered more than 18.3 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 512,735.

Thailand announces new restrictions in Bangkok, other provinces

Thailand announced new restrictions centred around its capital in a bid to tackle the country's worst coronavirus outbreak.

The new measures, which will be implemented for 30 days from Monday, include a ban on restaurant dine-ins in Bangkok, the capital, and five surrounding provinces, according to a document published in the country's royal gazette.

Shopping malls in Bangkok and the five provinces must be closed by 9 PM, and parties or celebrations, or activities involving a gathering of more than 20 people will be banned for the same duration, the document said.

Tunisia reports daily record of 4,664 cases

Tunisia has recorded 4,664 new confirmed coronavirus cases, the Health Ministry said, a daily record since the start of the pandemic last year.

Ninety more deaths were reported, taking the death toll to more than 14,000, the ministry added.

The total number of cases has climbed to around 403,493.

Tunisia is seeing a significant increase in Covid-19 cases, with intensive care wards almost full, health authorities said, adding the situation was catastrophic.

Covid deaths cross 14,000 mark in Bangladesh

Bangladesh registered 77 additional deaths from the coronavirus, taking the death toll to 14,053 with new hotspots outside the capital, Dhaka, particularly in border districts along India.

A total of 4,334 new infections were recorded, which took the caseload to 813,138, with the daily positivity rate of 22.50 percent, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 has already suggested imposing a 14-day complete shutdown as the Delta variant has already spread across Bangladesh, certainly in border districts.

