The pandemic has killed over 965,000 people and infected over 31 million worldwide. Here are the latest coronavirus-related developments for September 21:

Volunteers spray disinfectant in an alleyway in the Babilonia slum of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on July 12, 2020 (AP)

Mainland China reports 12 new cases

Mainland China reported 12 new cases, up from 10 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Monday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas.

It also reported 25 new asymptomatic infections, up from 21 a day earlier, though China does not classify these symptomless patients as confirmed cases.

The total number of confirmed infections in mainland China now stands at 85,291, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634

Brazil reports over 16,000 new daily cases

Brazil recorded 16,389 additional confirmed cases in the past 24 hours, and 363 deaths from the disease, the Health Ministry said.

The figures do not include any new cases or deaths in the Brazilian states of Tocantins, Amapa and Roraima, as state authorities did not report updated statistics, the ministry said.

South America's largest country has registered more than 4.5 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, according to ministry data, ranking it as the third worst outbreak in the world after the United States and India.

Nearly 137,000 people have died of the disease in Brazil, which ranks second after the United States in coronavirus deaths.

Australia's Victoria continues steady downward trend

Australia's hot spot of Victoria on Monday reported two deaths from Covid-19 and 11 cases, continuing a steady downward trend in daily cases and putting the state on course to ease more restrictions.

Victoria, Australia's second most populous state, on Sunday reported five deaths from the virus and 14 new cases, its lowest rise in daily infections in three months.

A hard lockdown in the city of Melbourne has brought daily cases down to double digits after it touched highs of 700 in early August.

Virus found on imported squid packaging in China

Authorities in China's northeastern Jilin province have found the virus on the packaging of imported squid, health authorities in the city of Fuyu said on Sunday, urging anyone who may have bought it to get themselves tested.

One of the packages had arrived in the city via the provincial capital Changchun, Fuyu city's health office said on its official WeChat account on Sunday.

It asked people who had bought and eaten imported squid at the local Sanjia Deda frozen seafood wholesale shop Aug 24-31 to report to neighbourhood authorities and seek a Covid test.

The Changchun Covid-19 prevention office said the squid had been imported from Russia by a company in Hunchun city and brought to the provincial capital.

Chinese customs said on Friday they would suspend imports from companies for a week if frozen food products tested positive for coronavirus and for a month if a supplier's products tested positive for a third time or more.

India reopens iconic Taj Mahal as cases soar

The Taj Mahal reopens to visitors in a symbolic business-as-usual gesture, even as India looks set to overtake the US as the global leader in infections.

India, home to 1.3 billion people and some of the world's most crowded cities, has recorded more than 5.4 million cases.

Around 100,000 new infections and over 1,000 deaths are reported daily.

The world-famous white marble mausoleum in the city of Agra south of New Delhi is India's most popular tourist site. It usually draws seven million visitors a year, but has been closed since March.

Officials say that when it reopens, strict social distancing rules will be imposed and daily visitor numbers will be capped at 5,000, a quarter the normal rate. Tickets can only be bought online.

"Circles are being marked, the mask would be a must and nobody would be able to enter without thermal screening," Vasant Swarnkar, a senior archaeologist in charge of Agra's monuments, told reporters.

UK at critical point in pandemic

Britain is at a critical point in the pandemic and faces a very challenging winter, one of the government's top medical advisers will warn at a public briefing on Monday.

Cases in Britain are on the increase in what Prime Minister Boris Johnson has labelled a second wave of the virus, with large areas of the country subject to restrictions on social freedom and London expected to be next in line.

"The trend in the UK is heading in the wrong direction and we are at a critical point in the pandemic," England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty is expected to say in an address set for 1000 GMT on Monday.

"We are looking at the data to see how to manage the spread of the virus ahead of a very challenging winter period."

More than 40,000 people in Britain have died within 28 days of testing positive since the start of the pandemic in March, the highest number in Europe.

New cases fell rapidly due to an unprecedented three-month national lockdown, but have risen as the shuttered economy, schools and offices reopened. The government has been heavily criticised for a shortage of testing capacity.

The warning from Whitty is expected to foreshadow a national address by Johnson later in the week, although this has not been confirmed by ministers.

Health minister Matt Hancock on Sunday warned the country was at a tipping point, saying that people must follow rules on self-isolating or face the imposition of further lockdown measures. The government announced large fines for non-compliance.

Hancock has refused to rule out another national lockdown - something which Johnson has said would have disastrous consequences for the economy - and said officials were meeting to decide how best to handle the rising cases in London.

California tops 15,000 deaths; infection rate falls

California’s death count has surpassed 15,000 even as the state sees widespread improvement in infection levels.

A tally by Johns Hopkins University put California’s death toll at 15,027, the fourth-highest in the country.

New York has suffered by far the most deaths, 33,087, followed by New Jersey, which has about half as many. Texas is third.

California has had the most confirmed virus cases in the country with about 775,000, but key indicators have fallen dramatically since a spike that started after Memorial Day weekend prompted statewide shutdowns of businesses.

The state’s infection rate has fallen to 3% in the last week, the lowest level since the first days of the pandemic.

Hospitalisations have dropped below 2,700, the lowest since early April, and the number of patients in the intensive care unit has dropped below 850.

With figures falling, California last month instituted a new four-tier system for counties to reopen more businesses and activities. Most counties remain in the most restrictive level but some could move to a lower level when the state updates the ratings on Tuesday.

Virus medical supplies for Yemen delayed after closure of airport

The UN said the suspension of flights since early this month at Sanaa International Airport has led to a delay in the arrival of 207 tonnes of medical aid for combating the novel coronavirus outbreak in Yemen.

On September 9, the Houthi rebel group announced that Sanaa International Airport was closed to UN and humanitarian flights due to a fuel shortage.

Prince Charles warns climate crisis will dwarf virus impact

Britain's Prince Charles warned that a climate change crisis will dwarf the impact of coronavirus, and urged the world to use the pandemic as an opportunity to act.

"Without swift and immediate action, at an unprecedented pace and scale, we will miss the window of opportunity to 'reset' for... a more sustainable and inclusive future," he said.

The comments will be included in a message to be played at the virtual opening of Climate Week in New York on Monday.

The heir to the British throne said the environmental "crisis has been with us for far too many years - - decried, denigrated and denied".

"It is now rapidly becoming a comprehensive catastrophe that will dwarf the impact of the coronavirus pandemic," he said.

The 71-year-old royal, who himself contracted coronavirus in March, has long been a champion for sustainability and action against climate change.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies