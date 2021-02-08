Fast News

The coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2.32 million people and infected more than 106.65 million. Here are the developments for February 8:

A Covid-19 patient is transferred from the Emergency Care Unit of Santarem, Para state, Brazil, to another hospital of Para, on February 7, 2021. (AFP)

Monday, February 8, 2021

Brazil's Covid-19 cases exceed 9.5M

Brazil has had 26,845 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 522 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry has said.

The South American country has now registered 9,524,640 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 231,534, according to ministry data, in the world's third-worst outbreak outside the United States and India and the second-deadliest.

China reports 14 new cases

China reported 14 new mainland Covid-19 cases on February 7, official data has showed, up slightly from a day earlier.

All new cases originated from overseas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed Covid-19 cases, rose to 16 from 10 a day earlier, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in mainland China stands at 89,706, while the death toll is unchanged at 4,636.

US administers 41.2M doses

The United States has administered 41,210,937 doses of Covid-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning and distributed 59,307,800 doses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced.

The tally of vaccine doses is for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech as of 1100 GMT on Sunday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Saturday, the county had administered 39,037,964 doses of the vaccines and distributed 59,304,600 doses.

The agency said 31,579,100 people had received one or more doses while 9,147,185 people have got the second dose as of Sunday. A total of 4,839,144 vaccine doses have been administered in long-term care facilities, the agency said.

South Africa suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine

South Africa will suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in its immunisation programme while scientists advise on the best way to proceed,Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has said.

Mkhize was speaking after trial data showed the AstraZeneca vaccine offered only limited protection against mild disease caused by the 501Y.V2 coronavirus variant first identified in South Africa.

Hungary gives all-clear to Sputnik V vaccine

Hungarian health authorities have approved Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, the government has said, with 40,000 doses of the jab already to be given.

Official testing has been completed "and the vaccine may be administered", Miklos Kasler, the human resources minister who is in charge of health, said on social media on Sunday.

The government had announced Tuesday that it had taken delivery of 40,000 doses of Sputnik V, a first within the European Union.

It is the first batch of a total order of two million doses to be supplied over three months.

