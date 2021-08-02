Fast News

Coronavirus pandemic has killed over 4.2 million people and infected over 198.9 million globally. Here are the coronavirus-related developments for August 2:

Tower Bridge can be seen as people walk along the River Thames, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, on July 27, 2021. (Reuters)

Monday, August 2:

Britain to offer vaccine booster shots for 32M next month

Britain will offer Covid-19 booster vaccines to 32 million Britons starting early next month with up to 2,000 pharmacies set to deliver the programme, The Telegraph reported.

The campaign could start as soon as Sept. 6, which would see the rollout completed by early December if it goes to plan, the report added.

China reports 98 new cases for Aug 1 vs 75 a day earlier

China has reported 98 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for August 1, compared with 75 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Of the new infections, 55 were locally transmitted, the health authority said. That compares with 53 local cases a day earlier.

China reported 60 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 37 a day earlier.

No new deaths were reported.

As of August 1, mainland China had recorded 93,103 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.

Australia extends lockdown in Brisbane to Sunday

A snap three-day lockdown in Australia's third largest city, Brisbane, and some neighbouring regions will be extended until Sunday as officials asked for more time to contain an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta coronavirus variant.

Queensland state, of which Brisbane is the capital, detected13 new locally acquired cases, up from nine a day earlier. The lockdown was due to end on Tuesday evening but is now scheduled to run until August 8.

Mexico posts 6,740 new cases, 128 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 6,740 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 128 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,854,992 infections and 241,034 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

Brazil approaches 20 million cases, deaths decrease

Brazil has had 20,503 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 464 deaths from Covid-19, the health ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 19,938,358cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 556,834, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

As vaccination advances in Brazil, the rolling 7-day average of Covid deaths has dropped to 932 fatalities in the past week, down from almost 3,000 a week at the peak of the pandemic in early April, according to a Reuters tally.

Tunisia receives 1.5M vaccines from Italy

Crisis-hit Tunisia, which has one of the world's highest coronavirus death rates, has received 1.5 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from Italy, the president's office announced.

President Kais Saied, who a week ago dismissed the prime minister and suspended parliament, was on hand to receive the consignment and launched a stinging attack on the performance of the ousted government.

"More than a year has gone by, meeting after meeting has been held, and yet people are being hospitalised and dying by the hundreds each day," he said.

Apart from political and economic crises, the North African country of almost 12 million inhabitants has suffered close to 20,000 Covid-related deaths.

European and Gulf nations, Tunisians abroad and ordinary citizens have organised equipment and vaccine donations that are now helping to battle the country's outbreak.

Tunisia also received one million Moderna vaccine doses from the United States on Friday.

Saied this week announced the establishment of a coronavirus crisis unit, supervised by a high-level military official.

Florida breaks record for Covid hospitalisations

A day after it recorded the most new daily cases since the start of the pandemic, Florida has broken a previous record for current hospitalisations set more than a year ago before vaccines were available.

The Sunshine State had 10,207 people hospitalised with confirmed Covid-19 cases, according to data reported to the US Department of Health & Human Services.

The previous record was from July 23, 2020, more than a half-year before vaccinations started becoming widespread, when Florida had 10,170 hospitalisations, according to the Florida Hospital Association.

Florida is now leading the nation in per capita hospitalisations for Covid-19, as hospitals around the state report having to put emergency room visitors in beds in hallways and others document a noticeable drop in the age of patients.

Malawi runs out of vaccines, again

Barely a week after Malawi resumed its Covid-19 vaccination drive, district and urban hospitals have run out of doses, the Health Ministry has said.

The government resumed its vaccination program on July 26 after the arrival of 192,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine through the WHO-led COVAX facility.

Since then, Malawians nationwide had been queuing in their thousands to get vaccinated amid a spike in cases.

But most vaccination centers are now shut due to shortages.

So far, nearly 455,000 people in Malawi have received their first dose, while over 139,000 are fully vaccinated. The country has cumulatively registered 52,631 cases and 1,661 related deaths.

