Lead researcher He Jiankui has been sentenced to three years and also fined $430,000 (3 million yuan), a Xinhua news agency report says.

In this November 28, 2018, file photo, He Jiankui, a Chinese researcher, speaks during the Human Genome Editing Conference in Hong Kong, where he made his first public comments about his claim to have helped make the world's first gene-edited babies. (Kin Cheung / AP)

The lead researcher in a gene-edited baby controversy has been sentenced to three years for practising medicine illegally, Chinese media said Monday.

Two other people received lesser sentences and fines.

Two other people received lesser sentences and fines.

Zhang Renli was sentenced to two years in prison and fined 1 million yuan. Qin Jinzhou received an 18-month sentence, but with a two-year reprieve, and a $71,577 (500,000 yuan) fine.

He, the lead researcher, said 13 months ago that he had helped make the world’s first genetically edited babies, twin girls born in November 2018.

The announcement sparked a global debate over the ethics of gene editing.

He also was involved in the birth of a third gene-edited baby.

Source: AP