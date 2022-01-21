Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 342M people and killed over 5.5M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Twenty-four of the 43 scientists and military personnel resident at Argentina's La Esperanza base were infected. officials say. (Reuters Archive)

Staffers contract Covid in Argentina's Antarctica base

For the first time since the start of the pandemic the coronavirus has reached an Argentine research base in Antarctica, causing the evacuation of nine unvaccinated staff who tested positive for Covid-19, an official said.

Twenty-four of the 43 scientists and military personnel resident at Argentina's La Esperanza base have been infected, Patricia Ortuzar of the government's National Directorate of the Antarctic told AFP news agency.

Nine of the 24, who have no symptoms, were evacuated to capital Buenos Aires by helicopter as a precaution.

France to lift face-masks requirement

France will lift its requirement for wearing masks outdoors and enforce the use of vaccine passes for accessing public places to contain the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Jean Castex has announced in a televised address.

The vaccine pass is likely to come into effect on Monday if cleared by the Constitutional Council, Castex said.

The bill, approved by parliament, is currently being examined by the judicial council for final validation.

Western Australia state to stay shut

The state of Western Australia has cancelled plans to reopen its borders on February 5 citing health risks from a surge in Omicron cases elsewhere in the country, as the tally of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began topped 2 million.

WA Premier Mark McGowan made the shock announcement saying it would be "reckless and irresponsible" to open up now given the rapid spread of the variant.

Instead, re-opening would be delayed indefinitely or at least until the percentage of triple dose vaccinations reached 80 percent, which is currently around 26 percent.

Mexico reports more Covid deaths

Mexico has reported 278 more deaths from Covid-19, bringing the official death toll since the coronavirus pandemic began to 302,390.

The country also reported 50,373 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number to 4,545,683, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil reports more Covid cases and deaths

Brazil has had 168,495 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 350 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The South American country has now registered 23,585,243 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 622,205, according to ministry data.

Brazil's Covid-19 toll is the world's third deadliest after the United States and Russia, according to a Reuters news agency tally.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies