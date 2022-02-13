Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 410M people and killed over 5.8M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Hong Kong imports 90 percent of its food, with the mainland its most important source, especially for fresh food. (AP)

Sunday, February 13, 2022

Covid hits drivers, disrupts supply chain in Hong Kong

Hong Kong authorities have said supplies of vegetables and chilled poultry into the global financial hub may be temporarily disrupted after some mainland goods vehicle drivers preliminarily tested positive for Covid-19.

Hong Kong imports 90 percent of its food, with the mainland its most important source, especially for fresh food. Consumers have already seen a shortage of some foreign imported goods, including premium seafood, due to stringent flight restrictions.

"The mainland authorities and the (Hong Kong) government are working closely together to firm up the detailed arrangements to expedite the logistics of food supply for Hong Kong so as to make the supply situation resumes normal as soon as possible," the government said in a statement.

On Saturday, the city of 7.5 million people reported a record 1,514 new coronavirus infections, up from Friday's 1,325, in the biggest test yet for the Chinese territory's "dynamic zero-Covid" strategy.

China registers 67 coronavirus cases

Mainland China reported 67 new Covid-19 cases on February 12, down from 99 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday.

The National Health Commission said in a statement 28 cases were locally transmitted, down from 40.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 34 from 41.

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stand at 106,930 while the death toll remained at 4,636.

South Korea break daily record cases: 56,431

South Korea reported a daily record high of 56,431 new coronavirus cases for Saturday, bringing its total infections to 1,350,630 with 7,081 deaths among its 52 million people, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said.

Mexico's mortalities due to pandemic raises by 579

Mexico's Health Ministry reported 579 more fatalities from Covid-19 and 26,247 additional cases, bringing the country's overall death toll to 312,697 and total infections to 5,283,852 since the start of the pandemic.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies