Leaders from every corner of the globe briefly unite in homage to Queen Elizabeth II, after the world's longest-serving monarch dies at her Scottish home at age 96.

Queen Elizabeth II had been dogged by health problems since October last year that left her with difficulties walking and standing. (Reuters Archive)

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, has died aged 96, leading the accession of her son Charles to the throne.

Here is some reaction to the news:

United Nations

Queen Elizabeth had been "widely admired for her grace, dignity and dedication around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change," UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said.

At the United Nations, the Security Council honoured her passing with a minute of silence.

Türkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended his "deepest" condolences.

"I learned with sadness of Queen Elizabeth II passing today. My deepest condolences to the Royal Family and the people, and friendly and allied government of the United Kingdom," Erdogan said.

Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Elizabeth, who was head of state of Canada, will "forever remain an important part" of the country's history.

"She was a constant presence in our lives –– and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country's history," he said.

Australia

In another key member of the British Commonwealth, Australia's Prime Minster Anthony Albanese –– an avowed republican –– paid tribute to her "timeless decency" and said her death marked the "end of an era."

"Australian hearts go out to the people of the United Kingdom," Albanese said. "A historic reign and a long life devoted to duty, family, faith and service have come to an end."

United States

US President Joe Biden called her the first British monarch to make a personal connection with people around the world, as he ordered flags at the White House and government buildings flown at half-staff in her honour.

"Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special," he said.

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences to King Charles III, wishing the new monarch "courage and resilience" after his mother's passing –– even as Britain leads the West in imposing sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

New Zealand

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern paid tribute to the "extraordinary" life of the country's late monarch Queen Elizabeth II and declared the new King Charles III as head of state.

"She was extraordinary," said Ardern, ordering flags to fly at half-staff and a state memorial service to be held.

Scotland

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said Queen Elizabeth had been loved and respected across Scotland and her death was an acute loss that marked the end of an era.

"She has inspired us, on occasion comforted us and always personified values we hold dear. Throughout her reign, she performed her duties with exceptional wisdom, dedication and fidelity."

The death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth is a profoundly sad moment for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world.

Her life was one of extraordinary dedication and service.

Ireland

Ireland's President Michael Higgins called Queen Elizabeth II "a remarkable friend" who had "great impact on the bonds of mutual understanding between our two peoples".

"As we offer our condolences to all our neighbours in the United Kingdom, following the loss of a remarkable friend of Ireland, we remember the role Queen Elizabeth played in celebrating the warm and enduring friendship" between both countries, he said.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron hailed the queen as "a friend of France... who marked her country and her century as never before".

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied continuity and unity in the British nation for more than 70 years," the French leader tweeted.

Italy

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said she "guaranteed stability in moments of crisis and kept alive the value of tradition in a society in constant and profound evolution."

European Union

Leaders of the European Union expressed regret at the death of the queen, who was head of state throughout Britain's entire EU membership and eventual departure.

"Once called 'Elizabeth the Steadfast', she never failed to show us the importance of lasting values in a modern world with her service and commitment," said EU council president Charles Michel.

We will do our part to carry on her legacy.



Her special legacy of building bridges … and of building trust among nations.



Fellow monarchs

Philippe, King of the Belgians and who has a close family link to the British aristocracy, hailed the queen as "an extraordinary personality."

"The United Kingdom has lost an exceptional monarch who left a deep mark on history," the Belgian palace said in a statement.

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, Queen Maxima and Princess Beatrix called her "steadfast and wise."

"We feel a strong bond with the United Kingdom and its royal family, and we share their sorrow at this time. We are very grateful for our countries' close friendship, to which Queen Elizabeth made such an unforgettable contribution," they said.

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden called her "a good friend of my family and a link to our common family history."

While Spanish King Felipe VI said she "wrote the most relevant chapters of history."

Brazil

President Jair Bolsonaro declared three days of national mourning in Brazil.

The far-right president said in a note in the official gazette that the mourning period was "a message of condolence for the death of her majesty the queen."

India

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "pained" by her death.

Queen Elizabeth "provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people", Modi tweeted, adding she "personified dignity and decency in public life".

Pakistan

In Pakistan, President Arif Alvi hailed Queen Elizabeth as a "great and beneficent ruler."

She "would be remembered in golden words in the annals of world history," he said.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina offered Britain's royal family "heartfelt and deep sympathies", her spokesperson said.

The leader of the former British colony "offered her deep condolences and expressed her sorrow at the death of Queen Elizabeth II", her spokesperson Hasan Jahid Tusher told the AFP news agency.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe offered his "deepest condolences" over the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the monarch of the former British colony for the first two decades of her reign.

"Deepest condolences to the Royal family, government and people of the UK on the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II," Wickremesinghe said in a statement.

South Africa

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his "profound and sincere condolences".

"Her Majesty was an extraordinary and world-renowned public figure who lived a remarkable life. Her life and legacy will be fondly remembered by many around the world," Ramaphosa said.

Source: AFP