The Covid-19 pandemic has infected more than 101 million people around the world, with over 2.1 million fatalities. Here are updates for January 29:

Friday, January 29, 2021:

European regulator gives green light for AstraZeneca vaccine

Regulators authorised AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine for use in adults throughout the European Union, amid criticism the bloc is not moving fast enough to vaccinate its population.

The European Medicines Agency's expert committee unanimously recommended the vaccine to be used in people 18 and over, though concerns had been raised this week that not enough data exist to prove it works in older people.

The shot is the third Covid-19 vaccine given the green light by the European Medicines Agency, after ones made by Pfizer and Moderna.

Both were authorised for all adults.

The decision requires final approval from the European Commission, a process that occurred swiftly with the other vaccines.

J&J's Covid-19 vaccine 66% effective

Johnson & Johnson said that its single-dose vaccine was 66 percent effective in preventing Covid-19 in a large trial against multiple variants across three continents.

In the trial of nearly 44,000 volunteers, the level of protection against moderate and severe Covid-19 varied from 72 percent in the United States, to 66 percent in Latin America and just 57 percent in South Africa, from where a worrying variant has spread.

A high bar has been set by two authorised vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, which were around 95 percent effective in preventing symptomatic illness in pivotal trials when given in two doses.

Those trials, however, were conducted mainly in the United States and before new variants emerged.

Anchorage opens up after Covid-19 drop, vaccines

A decrease in the rate of Covid-19 infections buoyed by other factors like having 12 percent of the population vaccinated has led Alaska’s largest city to relax restrictions placed on businesses to combat the pandemic, officials said.

The municipality of Anchorage will double the occupancy rate to 50 percent for bars, restaurants, storefront businesses, gyms, bingo halls and theatres as of Monday, said acting Mayor Austin Quinn-Davidson. Last call will also be moved back an hour, with alcohol service ending at midnight.

AstraZeneca to seek Japan's approval of virus vaccine as early as mid-Feb

AstraZeneca Plc will file for Japanese approval of its virus vaccine as early as mid-February, the Yomiuri newspaper reported, making it the second vaccine maker to seek approval in Japan.

Although the British-Swedish company started domestic vaccine trials last summer, it fell behind its rival Pfizer Inc in the schedule to inoculate the Japanese public after Pfizer sought government approval in December.

Philippines to relax ban on visitors from countries with UK variant

The Philippines will relax travel curbs on foreigners coming from more than 30 countries that have detected cases of the more contagious British variant of the virus starting from next month, the presidential spokesman said.

The move covers foreigners previously allowed to enter the Philippines, including those holding work visas and spouses of Filipinos, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement, adding that tourists would remain banned.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 14,022

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany increased by 14,022 to 2,192,850, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 839 to 55,752, the tally showed.

S.Korea delays easing social distancing amid sign of another wave

South Korea has delayed until Sunday any easing of social distancing measures because outbreaks involving mission schools are threatening to undermine efforts to keep new infections under control ahead of the Lunar New Year holidays.

The number of cases linked to Christian schools nationwide grew further on Friday, reaching 344 infections in total in seven facilities.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said that the government would not carelessly reduce social distancing rules, citing experts who view the recent surge in cases as a sign of another massive wave of infections.

WHO-led team in Wuhan probing virus origins meet Chinese scientists

A World Health Organization-led team of experts investigating the origins of the Covid-19 began meeting with Chinese scientists, and the WHO said the group plans to visit labs, markets and hospitals in Wuhan.

On Thursday, the team completed two weeks of quarantine following its arrival in China, moving to a lakeside hotel in the central Chinese city where the deadly virus emerged in late 2019.

"First face to face meeting with our colleagues. Correction: facemask to facemask given the medical restrictions. Discussing our visiting program," Marion Koopmans, a virologist at Erasmus University Medical Center in the Netherlands, tweeted.

India's Serum Institute seeks approval to conduct local trial for Novavax vaccine

The Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine makers, has sought the drug regulator's permission to conduct a small domestic trial of the Novavax Inc vaccine that was found to be 89.3 percent effective in a UK trial, its CEO told.

Virus infection may reduce fertility in men – study

Virus may damage sperm quality and reduce fertility in men, according to a new study based on experimental evidence.

The viral disease – which has swept the globe, claiming nearly 2.2 million lives – can cause increased sperm cell death, inflammation and so-called oxidative stress, researchers reported in the journal Reproduction.

"These findings provide the first direct experimental evidence that the male reproductive system could be targeted and damaged by Covid-19," the authors concluded.

Experts commenting on the research, however, said the capacity of the virus to compromise fertility in men remains unproven.

Vietnam reports nine new infections

Vietnam reported nine more infections as the new outbreak spreads to Hanoi, the capital, where the ruling Communist party is holding its key five-yearly congress.

The new cases, including one in Hanoi and eight in Haiphong, Hai Duong, Quang Ninh and Bac Ninh provinces, brought the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,651, with 35 deaths, the Ministry of Health said.

UK bans direct flights from UAE

Britain is banning direct passenger flights to and from the United Arab Emirates, shutting down the world's busiest international airline route from Dubai to London.

Britain said it was adding the United Arab Emirates, Burundi and Rwanda to its virus travel ban list because of worries over the spread of a more contagious and potentially vaccine-resistant variant first identified in South Africa.

Virus strands 1,000 Cuban, Haitian migrants in Colombia

The closing of Panama's border due to virus has stranded a thousand migrants – most from Haiti and Cuba – in Colombia, as they had planned to sneak across on their way to the United States, officials said Thursday.

Now in makeshift tents on the beach of Necocli, these migrants hope to sneak into Panama en route to the US by crossing the dangerous Gulf of Uraba to the Colombian border town of Acandi, emergency management director Cesar Zuniga told.

Acandi, a tiny Colombian town near the Panamanian border, however, has been unwilling to let the group come in, Zuniga said.

UN chief calls vaccine distribution a 'global emergency'

The United Nations chief is calling the distribution of vaccines a “global emergency,” saying more that 70 million doses have been administered but fewer than 20,000 vaccinations were on the African continent.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that while every country has the duty to protect its own people “no country can afford to neglect the rest of the world.”

He called “vaccine nationalism” both a moral and economic failure and said: “We need a global vaccination campaign to deal with a global pandemic.”

Mexico reports 1,506 more coronavirus deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 18,670 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 1,506 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 1,825,519 cases and 155,145 deaths.

The latest death toll brings the total past India's tally, giving Mexico the third-highest tally worldwide.

Mexican president almost free of virus symptoms – official

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's health is improving and he is practically without symptoms of Covid-19 after he announced on Sunday he had caught the virus, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

Novavax says vaccine 89 percent effective in UK trial but not against South Africa variant

Novavax Inc said its coronavirus vaccine was 89.3 percent effective in preventing Covid-19 in a trial conducted in the United Kingdom, and was nearly as effective in protecting against the more highly contagious variant first discovered in the UK, according to a preliminary analysis.

A mid-stage trial of the vaccine in South Africa, where a troubling new variant of the virus is common, showed 60 percent effectiveness among people who did not have HIV.

Novavax shares surged 34 percent in after hours trading following release of the trial results on the same day the United States reported its first cases of the South African variant.

Novavax is already stockpiling vaccine at six operating manufacturing locations, and said it expects a total of eight plants in seven countries to produce at the rate of 2 billion doses per year, including from the Serum Institute of India.

The company on a conference call noted that this was interim data and executives said they expect it will be two to three months before they are ready to apply for authorisation with regulators.

Turkey to receive remainder of second Sinovac vaccine consignment

Turkey will receive the remaining portion of a second consignment of 10 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech by Friday morning, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, allowing a nationwide rollout to continue.

Turkey received 6.5 million doses of the second consignment on Monday, following an initial consignment of 3 million doses nearly a month ago. It has so far vaccinated nearly 1.7 million people, mostly health workers and elderly people, according to health ministry data.

"The first portion of the 10 million dose second consignment of inactive vaccine had arrived at the weekend.

As of this morning (Friday), the second portion will have arrived in our country. Vaccines consignments will continue in accordance with the procurement programme," Koca said on Twitter.

Brazil researchers find people infected with two strains

Researchers in southern Brazil said they have discovered patients infected with two different strains of the new coronavirus simultaneously, reflecting concerns about the growing number of variants in the country.

The researchers, who posted their findings on medical website medRxiv, said their study would be the first in the world to confirm co-infection with two strains of the coronavirus. The study has yet to be published in a scientific journal and has not been peer reviewed.

The patients, both in their 30s, were infected in late November with the P.2 variant of coronavirus identified in Rio, also known as the B.1.1.28 lineage, and simultaneously tested positive for a second variant of the virus.

Their symptoms were reportedly mild, with a dry cough in one case, and coughing, sore throat and headache in the second. They did not require hospitalization.

The cases underscore how many variants could already be circulating in Brazil and raise concerns among scientists that the co-existence of two strains in the same body could speed up mutations of new variants of coronavirus.

New York prosecutor says state 'undercounted' nursing home deaths

New York state’s health department may have undercounted the Covid-19 death toll among state nursing home residents by as much as 50 percent, according to a report released by the state attorney general's office.

The report, issued while the state prosecutor's office continues to investigate nursing homes' response to the Covid-19 pandemic, indicated that some facilities underreported deaths to the state health department. It also noted that the health department has not counted the deaths of nursing home residents who were transferred to and died in hospitals, contributing to a drastic underrepresentation of the nursing home death toll.

According to the report, the Department of Health's numbers for nursing home Covid-19 deaths – 6,423 from March through the beginning of August, based on records from 619 nursing homes – could be as much as 50 percent lower than the reality.

