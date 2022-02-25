Fast News

Three more Minneapolis police officers were found guilty of violating civil rights of George Floyd and Elon Musk facing fire over stock trades. Here are some stories you may have missed:

Former US officers guilty of violating Floyd's rights

Three former Minneapolis police officers have been found guilty by a federal jury of depriving George Floyd of his civil rights by failing to give aid to the handcuffed Black man pinned beneath a colleague's knee.

On Thursday, a jury found that the conduct of officers Tou Thao, J Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane, during the arrest on May 25, 2020, caused Floyd's death.

Thao and Kueng were also convicted on a charge of denying Floyd's right to not face excessive force by failing to stop their colleague Derek Chauvin from kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

Thao, Kueng and Lane will remain free on bail pending their sentencing hearing, which has yet to be scheduled.

Prosecutors have not yet said what sentence they will request, but the men may face years in prison.

More protesters predicted at New Zealand blockade

The number of cars and trucks blocking the streets outside New Zealand's Parliament have been thinning, although more protesters were expected to arrive for the weekend, including some by boat.

Those who oppose vaccine mandates claimed a victory on Friday after a judge ruled in favour of a group of police and military workers who argued that a mandate affecting them unduly infringed their rights.

The ruling will allow about 280 unvaccinated workers to keep their jobs for now.

However, authorities had a blunt message for those planning to continue protests.

“Police would like to reiterate the warning to those thinking of travelling to Wellington to participate in the unlawful protest this weekend – don’t,” they said in a statement.

But maritime authorities confirmed that some private boats were already heading toward the capital.

Elon Musk facing fire over stock trades

US market regulators have been probing whether Tesla boss Elon Musk and his brother violated insider trading rules in connection with whopping share sales last year.

The Wall Street Journal conveyed on Thursday that the Securities and Exchange Commission reportedly launched its probe after Kimbal Musk sold $108 million in Tesla stock last year, just a day before a significant drop in the electric car maker's share price.

The probe is looking into whether Elon Musk told his brother, also a member of the Tesla board of directors, that he would post the tweet and whether Kimbal Musk then traded, the Journal reported.

Prince Harry sues major British newspaper group

Britain's Prince Harry has launched new legal action against one of the country's biggest newspaper groups.

A spokesperson for the pair told AFP news agency that a complaint had been filed by Harry, without specifying its nature or the publication being sued.

Multiple UK media reports said Harry – Queen Elizabeth II's grandson – was suing for libel over a Mail on Sunday article alleging he had sought to keep a request for British police protection under wraps.

The complaint against Associated Newspapers – which publishes the Daily Mail, Mail on Sunday and MailOnline – follows his wife Meghan Markle's recent victory in a separate, long-running case against the same group.

Professional golfer Erik Compton still fighting on

If Erik Compton makes the cut at the Honda Classic, he’ll be playing a third round at PGA National. If not, he’ll merely have to settle for the 30th anniversary of getting a second chance at life.

The date was February 26, 1992, when Compton — then 12 — got the first of what has become two heart transplants, needed after he was diagnosed with viral cardiomyopathy, a condition where the heart becomes inflamed and cannot effectively pump blood.

He has battled since, and an opening round of 1-under 69 at the Honda Classic on Thursday was yet another reminder that he’s made a career out of defying absurdly long odds.

“I’ve got more pressure experience in my life in the field combined,” Compton said.

Those words weren’t hyperbole, and certainly don’t just apply to him playing golf. He likes to say he’s been dead, twice.

He drove himself to a hospital after having a heart attack in 2007, seven months before his second transplant in May 2008. He has been told multiple times that his sports career was over, multiple times that he could no longer play competitive golf.

“Obviously, 30 is going to be a big milestone,” Compton said.

“I’ve always celebrated the date of my second transplant and my first transplant. You honour the donor, just all the achievements that have happened through the years.”

Source: TRTWorld and agencies