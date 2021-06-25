Fast News

Coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 3.9M people and infected over 180M globally. Here are the latest Covid-related developments for June 25:

FILE PHOTO: Workers offload the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines under the COVAX scheme against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Aden Abdulle Osman Airport in Mogadishu, Somalia March 15, 2021. (Reuters)

Friday, June 25

More funds approved for COVAX vaccines, tighter access planned – statement

The board of the GAVI vaccine alliance has approved a further $775 million to fund the delivery of vaccines to lower-income economies over the next two years, as it plans to accelerate the rollout, it said on Friday.

The total funds available to cover the cost of delivering the vaccines will rise to $925 million, GAVI said in a statement issued after a two-day board meeting.

COVAX, run jointly with the World Health Organization, has delivered 90 million doses to 132 countries since F ebruary, but has faced major supply issues since India suspended vaccine exports.

Israel resumes indoor mask requirement amid virus spike

The Israeli health ministry has reimposed a requirement for masks to be worn in enclosed public places following a surge in cases since it was dropped 10 days ago.

The spike in new infections is a blow for a country which has prided itself on one of the world's most successful vaccine rollouts.

The head of Israel's pandemic response taskforce, Nachman Ash, told public radio the requirement came after four days of more than 100 new cases a day, with 227 new cases confirmed.

South Africa aims to more than double daily vaccinations over next month

South Africa is aiming to more than double the rate of daily vaccinations over the next month to more than 200,000 as more Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots arrive, health officials said.

The country's vaccination campaign has started slowly, set back by the revelation that AstraZeneca's vaccine is much less effective against the dominant local coronavirus variant.

The government found it difficult to secure supplies from other manufacturers given huge global demand.

Khamenei receives all-Iranian jab

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has received the first dose of a domestically produced virus vaccine, his social media announced, as the country battles the Middle East's deadliest outbreak.

The 81-year-old cleric's Twitter feed published a video it said showed him "receiving the first dose of the #IranianCovidVaccine that has been developed by young Iranian scientists".

The footage shows him wearing a surgical mask and a black turban, sitting under a picture of the Islamic republic's founder Ayatollah Rouhollah Khomeini, as two male medics tend to him, injecting him in the left arm.

Russia reports 20,393 cases

Russia has reported 20,393 new cases on, including 7,916 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,409,088.

The government coronavirus task force said 601 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 132,064.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to the virus from April 2020 to April 2021.

Deaths, cases on rise in Arab countries

Tunisia and Jordan announced more coronavirus cases and deaths Thursday as they continued efforts to contain the disease.

Tunisia’s Health Ministry said 88 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the country’s death toll to 14,406.

It said the virus was detected in 3,951 more people, taking the number of infections in the country to 395,362.

The recovery tally reached 342,598 with 1,764 additions.

Hawaii to drop test, quarantine for vaccinated domestic travelers

Hawaii will from July 8 drop a requirement for pre-travel coronavirus testing and quarantine upon arrival for domestic travelers who have been fully vaccinated in the United States, Governor David Ige said.

"Hawaii is expected to reach a 60 percent fully vaccinated rate by July 8. Because of that, we will be able to safely relax some of the travel and social restrictions currently in place", the governor said on Twitter.

"Social gatherings will increase to 25 indoors and 75 outdoors statewide. Restaurants can also increase to 75 percent capacity", he said.

Indonesia has enough oxygen for patients – health minister

Indonesia has sufficient oxygen supplies for the virus patients, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin has said, responding to concerns about pressure on supplies due to a surge in coronavirus infections in the country.

Out of Indonesia's total oxygen production capacity, only a quarter was being used to produce oxygen for medical purposes and producers were "committed" to convert production capacity to support medical needs, the minister told a virtual briefing.

Antibodies triggered by Chinese shots less effective on Delta variant – researcher

Antibodies triggered by two Chinese vaccines are less effective against the Delta variant compared with other strains but the shots still offer protection, a Chinese disease control researcher told state media.

The Delta variant of the new virus, first detected in India, is becoming the globally dominant variant of the disease with its increased transmissibility, the World Health Organization's chief scientist warned last week.

In an interview aired by China Central Television late on Thursday, Feng Zijian, researcher and former deputy director at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, did not provide further details.

India reports 51,667 cases

India has registered 51,667 new cases, bringing the country's total over 30.13M as the country's death toll rises by 1,329 to reach 393,310 fatalities, its health ministry said.

Taiwan reports 76 cases

Taiwan has reported 76 new domestic infections on Friday, down from 129 a day earlier.

Japan to give 6M doses of vaccines to Taiwan, 5 SE Asia nations

Japan has said it would send 2 million additional doses of AstraZeneca Plc's vaccine to Taiwan and Vietnam and arrangements were being made to send 1 million doses each to Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines.

The direct donations, which should help Japan to increase its diplomatic influence in Asia, come as wealthy nations are being pushed to provide more doses to the global vaccine sharing scheme COVAX to cover a 200-million dose shortfall.

While densely populated lower-income countries act as incubators for new and more dangerous strains of the coronavirus, some of the poorest countries have vaccinated fewer than 1 percent of their populations, according to estimates from Gavi, a global vaccine alliance that runs COVAX with the World Health Organization.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 774 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 774 to 3,725,580, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 62 to 90,678, the tally showed.

China reports 24 new virus cases vs 16 a day earlier

China reported 24 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Thursday, compared with 16 a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, the National Health Commission said in a statement. There were no new deaths.

China also reported 20 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 18 a day earlier.

Australia's New South Wales state reports 11 local cases

Australia's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) reported 11 locally acquired cases of Covid-19 as officials issued health alerts for more than a dozen new venues scattered across Sydney, the country's largest city.

Friday's data includes six cases announced on Thursday after the daily cut-off deadline, taking the total number of infections in the latest outbreak to more than 50.

NSW is fighting to contain an outbreak of the highly-infectious Delta virus variant imposing mandatory masks in all indoor locations in Sydney, including offices, and limiting home gatherings to five.

First Covid-19 case could have hit China in Oct 2019 – study

The virus that causes Covid-19 could have started spreading in China as early as October 2019, two months before the first case was identified in the central city of Wuhan, a new study showed.

Researchers from Britain's University of Kent used methods from conservation science to estimate that SARS-CoV-2 first appeared from early October to mid-November 2019, according to a paper published in the PLOS Pathogens journal.

The most likely date for the virus's emergence was November 17, 2019, and it had probably already spread globally by January 2020, they estimated.

Mexico's OKs Pfizer's vaccine for use in kids 12 years and up

Mexico's health regulator has given approval to US drugmaker Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 vaccine for use in children 12 years old and older, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

"It's the first Covid-19 vaccine authorized for adolescents in our country," he said.

Royal Caribbean says two guests onboard ship test positive

Royal Caribbean Group said two guests on its cruise liner, Adventure of the Seas, had tested positive for Covid-19.

Both guests were not vaccinated and had been quarantined before they disembarked on Thursday in Freeport, The Bahamas, Royal Caribbean International, a unit of the company clarified in a statement.

UK’s Covid-19 test-and-trace system still missing targets –watchdog

Britain’s much-maligned multi-billion pound Covid-19 test-and-trace system has improved, but is still missing targets and the results of millions of tests to find asymptomatic cases have not been reported, parliament’s spending watchdog said.

The programme, which was given a $30.6 billion budget, was launched by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in May 2020 to oversee testing of those who thought they had the virus and then to trace the contacts of those who tested positive.

Critics say it has wasted huge sums and failed in its primary objective of breaking the chain of transmission.

Brazil reports 73,602 new cases and 2,032 deaths

Brazil recorded 73,602 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,032 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 18.2 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 509,141, according to ministry data.

Mexico's death toll rises to 232,068

Mexico's Health Ministry reported 5,340 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 221 more fatalities, bringing the total figures to 2,493,087 infections and 232,068 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published in March suggested the actual death toll is at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

Venezuela receives first shipment of Cuban vaccine



Venezuela's government announced it had signed a contract to acquire 12 million doses of a Cuban coronavirus vaccine that is allegedly 92 percent effective but is still awaiting approval from health authorities.

The Abdala vaccine has completed its three phases of clinical trials but has yet to be given the all-clear either by Cuba's health authorities or the World Health Organization.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies