Death toll from Covid-19 pandemic crosses 250,000 as confirmed cases exceed 3.6 million. Here are the developments on the pandemic for May 5, 2020.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern briefs the media about the Covid-19 coronavirus at the Parliament House in Wellington on April 27, 2020. (Mark Mitchell / AFP)

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

New Zealand records no new coronavirus cases for a second day

New Zealand recorded no new coronavirus cases for a second day in a row on Tuesday, and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the outcome of her discussions with Australia on a travel bubble between the two countries would be announced later in the day.

Ardern joined Australia's coronavirus cabinet meeting as the neighbouring countries discuss reopening their borders to travel following their successes in containing the disease.

China reports one new coronavirus case in mainland

China reported one new coronavirus case, down from three the day before, data from the national health authority showed.

The new case was imported, the National Health Commission said.

The commission also reported 15 new asymptomatic cases, an increase of two from the previous day.

The number of confirmed cases in China has reached 82,881. With no new deaths reported, the death toll remained at 4,633.

Ecuador exceeds 30,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

Ecuador exceeded 30,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, while the government launched a plan to start gradually relaxing quarantine measures that have been in place since mid-March.

The South American country has confirmed 31,881 cases of Covid-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, with 1,569 reported deaths and a further 1,336 deaths likely a result of the virus.

Authorities have carried out 80,171 tests, which includes both rapid tests and molecular biological (polymerase chain reaction or PCR) testing.

The government has warned the actual death toll is much higher than reports indicate, particularly in the largest city of Guayaquil, where corpses were left in homes or on streets for hours.

Mexico registers 1,434 new coronavirus cases, 117 deaths

Mexico registered 1,434 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday and 117 new deaths, a health official said, bringing the total in the country to 24,905 confirmed cases and 2,271 deaths.

However, health officials have previously said that the real number of cases is much higher.

