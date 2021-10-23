Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 243M people and killed over 4.9M globally. Here are the virus-related developments for October 23.

Nine-year-old Marisol Gerardo gets her second Covid-19 shot as part of a clinical trial to test how well Pfizer’s vaccine works in kids. (Reuters)

Saturday, October 23, 2021

Covid vaccine more than 90 percent effective in kids – Pfizer

Kid-size doses of Pfizer’s vaccine appear safe and nearly 91 percent effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, according to study details released Friday as the US considers opening vaccinations to that age group.

The shots could begin in early November, with the first children in line fully protected by Christmas, if regulators give the go-ahead. That would represent a major expansion of the nation's vaccine drive, encompassing roughly 28 million elementary school-age youngsters.

Mexico's death toll rises to 285,953

Mexico registered 284 more deaths and 4,653 new cases, bringing the overall death toll to 285,953 and the total number of cases to 3,777,209, the Health Ministry.

Brazil has 460 deaths, average daily toll falling – ministry

Brazil has had 14,502 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 460 deaths from the virus, the health ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 21,711,843 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 605,139, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

Tunisia imposes vaccine pass on Tunisians and all foreign visitors

Tunisia imposed vaccine passes on Tunisians and all foreign visitors, a presidential decree showed.

Officials, employees and users are required to show their vaccine pass to access public and private administrations, according to the decree.

The pass will also be required to enter cafes, restaurants, hotels and tourist establishments, it said.

