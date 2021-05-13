Fast News

We look at how people in major cities around the world are celebrating the religious holiday that draws a line under a month of fasting and special prayers.

After 87 years, the first Ramadan Feast prayer held in Hagia Sophia with the social distancing and mask rules. (AA)

Muslims are celebrating Eid al Fitr, marking the end of Islam's holiest month of Ramadan.

Here is a look at how people in major cities around the world are celebrating the religious holiday that draws a line under a month of fasting and special prayers:

Thousands gathered at the Al Aqsa mosque early on Thursday to take part in prayers marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Al Aqsa mosque is Islam's third holiest site.

Earlier this week the mosque became the flashpoint for violence when Israeli police stormed it after thousands had gathered to observe the last Friday of the holy month.

Muslims take part in Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem, May 13, 2021. (AP)

For the first time in 87 years, Muslims perform Eid al Fitr prayer at Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque in Turkey's Istanbul.

Worshippers gather at the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque for Eid al Fitr prayers for the first time in 87 years. (AA)

Millions of Pakistani Muslims offered Eid al Fitr prayers in open fields and mosques on Thursday, as the country grappled with a third wave of the pandemic.

Muslims perform an Eid al Fitr prayer in an outdoor open area with no social distancing in Karachi, Pakistan. (AP)

Congregational prayers were allowed at mosques and open fields with social distance rules that were not closely implemented.

A man purchases balloons for his children after performing an Eid al Fitr prayer at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan. (AP)

Kashmiri Muslims in the Indian-administered disputed region offered Eid prayers amid strict social distancing in Srinagar.

Eid prayers at a mosque in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, May 12, 2021. (Dar Yasin / AP)

Eid prayers at the Grand Mosque in Pristina in Kosovo were a subdued affair.

Even though markets and shops reopened mid-April, Covid-19 measures prevented the usual ceremonies associated with the day.

A young boy looks on as he takes part in Eid al Fitr prayer which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan on May 13, 2021 at the Grand Mosque in Pristina, Kosovo. (Armend Nimani / AFP)

Iranians observed the prayer in Tehran and all over the country.

Worshippers at mosques attempted to maintain physical distancing during prayers and women prayed outside.

Iranians perform Eid al Fitr prayers in capital Tehran under Covid-19 measures at Shah Abdul Azim Shrine with special prayers for Palestinians under attack by Israel. (AA)

Muslims in Indonesia celebrated the day in a subdued mood.

For a second year running, the coronavirus pandemic kept mosques closed and separated families as they sought to celebrate the holiday.

Muslims pray spaced apart to help curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak during an Eid al Fitr prayer marking the end of Ramadan at Al Akbar mosque in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. (AP)

The continued restrictions meant Indonesians weren't allowed to travel to visit relatives in the traditional Eid homecoming known locally as "mudik".

The Jakarta governor also ordered malls, restaurants and leisure destinations – usually packed during the holiday period – to shut.

Here's a look at how Muslims observed the day in other countries, including UAE and Russia:

With the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, in background, Muslim men wearing masks to curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak perform an Eid al Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (AP)

Muslims wearing masks and keeping social distancing to curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak, perform an Eid al-Fitr prayer marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at al-Mirabi Mosque in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia. (AP)

Muslims take part in Eid al Fitr prayers at the Kul Sharif Mosque in Kazan, Russia. (AP)

Muslims offer prayers during the first day of Eid al Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan at Fatih Mosque in Istanbul. (AP)

Source: TRTWorld and agencies