Covid-19 has killed more than 3M people and infected over 147M others globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for April 26:

A relative of a person who died of Covid-19 is consoled by another during cremation in Jammu, India, Sunday, April 25, 2021. (AFP)

Monday, April 26:

India's coronavirus crisis intensifies as nations pledge aid

India's coronavirus cases has hit a record peak for a fifth day as countries including Britain, Germany and the United States pledged to send urgent medical aid to help tackle the crisis overwhelming its hospitals.

Infections in the past 24 hours rose to 352,991, with overcrowded hospitals in Delhi and nationwide turning away patients after running out of supplies of medical oxygen and beds.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all citizens to be vaccinated and exercise caution, saying the storm of infections had shaken the nation.

Hospitals and doctors have put out urgent notices saying they were unable to cope with the rush of patients.

J&J vaccine study to resume in South Africa on Wednesday

A research study in South Africa further evaluating Johnson & Johnson's vaccine in the field will resume on Wednesday, the health ministry has said, after the study was paused over rare cases of blood clots in people given the vaccine.

During the pause, it had been established that there is a one in a million chance of getting a clot after the vaccine, so regulators across the world have recommended the continued use of J&J's shot, the ministry said.

Local regulator SAHPRA, the South African Medical Research Council and health ministry have worked to ensure there is intensified pre-vaccination assessment and post-vaccination monitoring when the J&J study resumes, it added.

Malaysia says Astrazeneca vaccine safe, will be used on elderly

Malaysian health authorities said the vaccine developed by Astrazeneca is safe for use, three days after the Southeast Asian nation received its first batch of the shots bought through the COVAX facility.

"I confirm the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca is safe, and it will be administered to those aged 60 years and older," Health Minister Adham Baba said in a televised news conference.

Fiji capital in lockdown after virus 'superspreader' event

The Fijian capital Suva has entered a 14-day lockdown as the Pacific island nation battled to contain a spike following a "superspreader" funeral event.

Around 100,000 people in the city must stay in containment zones and non-essential businesses are shuttered after the first community virus cases in 12 months were detected.

A soldier contracted the virus at a quarantine facility and is believed to have transmitted it to a maid, who then exposed up to 500 people at a funeral.

Australia's Perth to exit lockdown

The government of Western Australia state has said it will lift a three-day lockdown in Perth and neighbouring Peel region as planned from midnight after no new cases were found in the past two days.

Perth and the Peel region were placed into a hard lockdown from Saturday after an infected traveller from overseas, who likely contracted the novel virus during his two-week quarantine in a Perth hotel, visited several venues while unknowingly infectious.

"The short three-day lockdown has done the job it was designed to do," state Premier Mark McGowan told reporters in Perth.

Hong Kong, Singapore to start long-delayed travel bubble next month

A long delayed travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore will begin on May 26, the two cities said, as they moved to re-establish overseas travel links and lift the hurdle of quarantine for visiting foreigners.

The bubble between two of Asia's biggest financial hubs had been slated to begin last November but was suspended after a spike in virus cases in Hong Kong.

The scheme will start with one flight a day into each city, with up to 200 travellers on each flight, Hong Kong's Commerce Secretary Edward Yau and Singapore's Transport Minister Ong Ye Ku said at simultaneous press events.

Germany's cases rise by 11,907 – RKI

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany has increased by 11,907 to 3,299,325, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed. The reported death toll rose by 60 to 81,624, the tally showed.

Germany will send oxygen, medical aid to India

Germany will send oxygen and medical aid to India in the coming days to help it tackle its crisis, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

India is suffering from a spike in coronavirus infections, with the number of cases surging by 349,691 in the past 24 hours, the fourth straight day of record peaks. Hospitals are turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen.

"The second wave is currently rolling over India with unprecedented power. It was right that we acted quickly to stop the entry of the new mutation in Germany," Maas told the Rheinische Post newspaper.

Germany has classified India as a coronavirus high incidence area and also put the country on a separate warning list for coronavirus variants.

Mexican minister visits Russia, vying to bring vaccine production home

Mexico's top diplomat traveled to Moscow on Sunday for a visit with Russian officials, his office said, amid talks to hammer out plans for Mexico to bottle Russia's Sputnik V vaccine domestically after delays in shipments.

The government is aiming to quicken its pace of vaccinations, with just more than 4% of its population of 126 million people fully inoculated.

Mexico has registered 214,947 deaths, the fourth most worldwide, and 2,328,391 infections from the pandemic. The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher.

Mexico's state-run vaccine manufacturer, Birmex, is working with Russia on a plan to bottle the two-shot vaccine in Mexico, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said last week, just as Argentina produced its own first test batches of Sputnik V.

"Birmex is working jointly with Russian institutions so that Mexico can bottle the vaccine," Ebrard told Russian media outlets on Friday. "There is already significant progress."

Russia has shipped 1.1 million Sputnik V doses to Mexico to date, far fewer doses than those slated to have arrived by now.

Brazil registers 1,305 deaths

Brazil registered 1,305 new deaths on Sunday and 32,572 additional cases, according to data published by the nation's Health Ministry.

The South American country has now registered 390,797 total coronavirus deaths and 14,340,787 total confirmed cases.

Mexico reports 1,653 new cases, 94 more deaths

Mexico on Sunday reported 1,653 new confirmed cases in the country and 94 more fatalities, according to Health Ministry data, bringing the country's total to 2,328,391 infections and 214,947 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll was at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

US determined to help India deal with Covid-19 surge: Biden

US President Joe Biden said the United States is determined to help India deal with a massive spike in coronavirus cases, just as India helped Americans when US hospitals were strained early in the pandemic.

"Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need," Biden said on Twitter.

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

The Netherlands will prohibit passenger flights from India from Monday at 6 pm (1600 GMT) until May 1 due to fears over a new variant, the ministry of transport said.

The ban, announced on Sunday, does not include cargo flights or planes carrying medical personnel.

