The coronavirus pandemic has killed over a million people and infected more than 34.5 million worldwide. Here are the developments for October 2:

A man wearing a facemask as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus rests in market area in New Delhi on October 2, 2020. (Jewel SAMAD / AFP)

Friday, October 2, 2020

India's death toll nears to 100,000

India’s fatalities are closing on 100,000 with another 1,095 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

The update by the Health Ministry raised India’s death toll to 99,773.

Its reported deaths are low for a country with nearly 1.4 billion people and more than 6.3 million confirmed cases, but experts say it may not be counting many fatalities.

The ministry also reported 81,484 new cases.

Total cases jumped from 1 million in mid-July to more than 6 million in less than 2 1/2 months.

Indonesia reports 4,317 new coronavirus infections

Indonesia reported 4,317 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country's total number of cases to 295,499, official data from the health ministry showed.

The Southeast Asian nation also reported 116 additional deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 10,972.

Irish High Court rules government virus travel advice is legal

Ireland's High Court ruled that the government's advice against non-essential travel to most countries due to the risk of Covid-19 infection was legal, dismissing a case brought by low-cost airline Ryanair.

Philippines reports 2,611 novel coronavirus cases

The Philippines' health ministry confirmed 2,611 new virus infections and 56 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections in the country had reached 316,678, the highest number in Southeast Asia, while deaths had increased to 5,616.

Travel reopens between Australia, New Zealand

Australia and New Zealand have announced a partial opening of their borders to international travel between the neighbouring countries.

Australian Transport Minister Michael McCormack says passengers will be able to fly to Sydney and Darwin without going into quarantine from October 16 if they have spent at least two weeks in parts of New Zealand that are not considered Covid-19 hot spots.

But New Zealand will continue to insist on travellers from Australia going into hotel quarantine for two weeks on arrival.

India’s contracting economy rebooting from blow

Millions of distressed Indian manufacturers and traders are counting on the eagerly-awaited October-December festive season to rescue them from their virus catastrophe.

But spending may be the last thing on the minds of many Indians who have lost their jobs or businesses in the pandemic downturn, and pressure is building for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do more to regain the momentum of growth that, at 8.2 percent in 2016-17, made India one of the fastest-growing major economies.

This year will likely lack the customary pomp and show, given the need for masks and social distancing with the pandemic still raging and no vaccine yet available.

Australia's Victoria state says daily cases near 4-month low

New daily infections in Australia's hotspot state Victoria have fallen to a near four-month low, authorities said, as other states recorded only imported cases raising the prospect of more domestic borders reopening.

The state of Queensland flagged it may open its border with the country's most populous state New South Wales (NSW) from November 1, if NSW records no local cases for 28 days. NSW has posted six straight days of no local cases.

The second most populous state Victoria said seven people have been diagnosed with the virus in the past 24 hours, down from 15 on Thursday and near the four-month low of five cases reported on September 28.

Mainland China reports 10 cases

Mainland China reported 10 new virus cases, down from 11 a day earlier, the country's health authority reported.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all new cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not count as confirmed virus cases, rose to 33 from 10 a day earlier.

The total number of infections in the mainland now stands at 85,424, while the total number of deaths remained unchanged at 4,634.

Germany's cases rise by 2,673 to 294,395

The number of confirmed virus cases in Germany increased by 2,673 to 294,395, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 8 to 9,508, the tally showed.

President Trump and first lady test positive

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the virus.

The positive test comes a month until the election and after the president has spent the year largely downplaying the threat of the virus.

Trump’s positive test comes just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks had come down with the virus after travelling with the president several times this week.

Trump was last seen by reporters returning to the White House on Thursday evening and looked to be in good health. Trump is 74 years old, putting him at higher risk of serious complications from a virus that has now killed more than 205,000 people nationwide.

Philippine's Manila Boracay beach reopens

Two of the most popular Philippine tourist destinations, including the Boracay beach, have partially reopened with only a fraction of their usual crowds showing up given continuing virus restrictions.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said that 35 local tourists, including seven from Manila, came on the first day of the reopening of Boracay, a central island famous for its powdery white sands, azure waters and stunning sunsets.

Only local tourists from regions with low-level quarantine designations could go, subject to safeguards, including tests showing a visitor is virus-free.

British MP apologises for travelling to London to attend a virus debate

A British lawmaker has apologised for travelling to London to attend a virus debate in Parliament despite having the virus symptoms. She also took a train home to Scotland after getting a positive test.

The Scottish National Party suspended Margaret Ferrier after she said that “there is no excuse for my actions” and that she had reported herself to police.

People in Britain are told they must self-isolate if they have virus symptoms and while they are waiting for a test result.

Czech Republic reports 3,493 cases

The Czech Republic recorded 3,493 new virus cases the highest daily count since the global pandemic reached the country in March, data by the Health Ministry showed.

The overall number of confirmed cases grew to 74,255 in the country of 10.7 million, where 678 people have died in connection with the illness.

Mexico's cases up to 748,315

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 748,315, according to updated data from the health ministry, along with a total reported death toll of 78,078.

Authorities reported 5,099 new cases and 432 deaths, but the true figures are likely significantly higher due to little testing.

Nearly 20,000 Amazon workers test positive for Covid-19

Amazon says that nearly 20,000 of its front-line US workers tested positive or been presumed positive for the coronavirus.

But the online retail behemoth, revealing the data for the first time, said the infection rate of its employees is well below that seen in the general US population. The disclosure comes after months of pressure from Amazon workers and labour groups calling for the company to divulge the virus numbers.

Amazon said in a corporate blog that it provided the data as part of its effort to keep employees informed, and to share details and best practices with governments and other companies.

Trump's adviser Hope Hicks tests positive

Hope Hicks, a top adviser to President Donald Trump, tested positive for the virus and is experiencing symptoms, a source familiar with the matter says.

Hicks travels regularly with the president on Air Force One and accompanied him to Cleveland for the presidential debate earlier this week along with other senior aides.

The White House said in a statement that Trump "takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously" and that it followed guidelines for limiting the virus exposure to the greatest extent possible.

Covid-19 test caused brain fluid leak in US patient

A Covid-19 nasal swab test punctured a US woman's brain lining, causing fluid to leak from her nose and putting her at risk of life-threatening infection, doctors reported in a medical journal.

The patient, who is in her 40s, has an undiagnosed rare condition and the test she received may have been carried out improperly, a sequence of improbable events that means the risk from nasal tests remains very low.

But her case shows health care professionals should take care to follow testing protocols closely, Jarrett Walsh, senior author of the paper that appeared in the JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery, said.

Damascus airport resumes commercial flights after suspension

Syria reopened its Damascus airport for regular international commercial traffic after a six-month halt due to the pandemic, saying it has imposed strict health measures inside the facility.

Airport officials said national flag carrier Syrian Airlines would initially resume scheduled flights to regional destinations including Cairo and Beirut, with a weekly flight to Khartoum and flights to Kuwait as needed.

The first scheduled flight took off for Cairo, state media said.

Commercial flights were suspended on March 25, just a few days after Syria reported its first infection, which medics and UN officials said was linked to Shia pilgrims who travelled by air from Iran.

South Africa reports 132 deaths in 24 hours

South Africa reported 132 new virus deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 16,866.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that 1,745 new virus cases were recorded on the same day, pushing the nationwide figure to 676,084.

The number of new infections and deaths in the country began declining in the past three weeks but are again starting to pick up.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies