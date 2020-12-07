Fast News

Covid-19 has infected more than 67 million people and taken more than 1.5 million lives. Here are the developments for December 7:

Photo released by Indonesian Presidential Palace shows a container containing coronavirus vaccines made by Chinese company Sinovac waits to be loaded onto a Garuda Indonesia plane at the Beijing International Airport, in Beijing, China, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 (AP)

Monday, December 7, 2020

Indonesia receives over a million Chinese vaccine doses

Indonesia has received 1.2 million doses of a vaccine made by China's Sinovac, officials said, as the world's fourth most populous nation struggles to get soaring case rates under control.

The doses arrived in Jakarta late Sunday on a flight from Beijing, with another 1.8 million expected to be sent again next month.

Although Chinese regulators have yet to clear any of country's vaccines for mass distribution, they have approved some advanced candidates for emergency use.

Germany says vaccinations to start in early January

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff has said he expects vaccinations to start in Germany “in the very first days” of the new year.

The trained doctor says he’s prepared to help vaccinate people himself.

European Union authorities are expected to make a decision by December 29 on approving the first vaccine for use. Germany is getting special vaccination centres ready.

Merkel’s chief of staff, Helge Braun, told the Bild newspaper late Sunday that he will tell medical authorities he’s prepared to help.

He said “that won’t work at every hour of the day or nigh t as chief of staff, but at the weekend I’m prepared to join in.”

He said that he and Merkel will get vaccinated “when it’s our turn.”

Russia reports 28,142 new cases, 456 deaths

Russia has confirmed 28,142 new cases in the last 24 hours, including 7,279 in Moscow, pushing the national tally to 2,488,912 since the pandemic began.

Authorities said 456 people had died overnight, taking the official death toll to 43,597.

South Korea warns of virus war zone



South Korea's health minister has said that the Seoul metropolitan area is now a “Covid-19 war zone,” as the country reported another 615 new infections and the virus appeared to be spreading faster.

The country has recorded more than 5,300 new infections in the past 10 days and Monday was the 30th day in a row of triple-digit daily jumps.

Most of the new infections were detected in the Seoul metropolitan area where health workers are struggling to stem transmissions tied to various places, including restaurants, schools, hospitals and long-term care facilities.

Japan prepares to send military nurses to hard-hit areas

Japan has said it is preparing to send nurses from the Self-Defense Forces to Osaka and Hokkaido to help treat a surge in infections as soon as the two prefecture governments request it.

Chief government spokesman Katsunobu Kato announced the plan on Monday, according to Kyodo News. The prefecture has seen infection clusters at two hospitals, Kyodo said.

In western Japan's Osaka, the local government said on Sunday that daily new cases had exceeded 300 for the sixth straight day, according to public broadcaster NHK.

UK prepares to roll out vaccine programme, scepticism remains

Britain has begun its vaccine programme this week but sizeable minority of people believe conspiracy theories about the virus and vaccines

"What we're finding is, in the wake of the pandemic, that conspiracy beliefs may have gone mainstream, that they're no longer confined to the fringes," Daniel Freeman, Professor of Clinical Psychology at Oxford University, told Reuters.

"Around a quarter (of Britain's population) are entertaining such thoughts. Another quarter are consistently thinking in terms of conspiracy beliefs, and around one in 10 people seem to have a very high rate of endorsement of conspiracy beliefs."

NYC again reopens schools

The US city's public school system, which shut down in-person learning earlier this month, will bring back preschool students and children in kindergarten through fifth grade whose parents chose a mix of in-school and remote learning.

Middle school and high school will remain all remote at least until after the holiday break, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has said.

De Blasio announced November 18 that public school buildings would close because the city had crossed a threshold set earlier of 3 percent of all the tests performed over a seven-day period coming back positive.

Serum Institute vaccine applies for emergency use authorisation

India's Serum Institute has applied for emergency use authorisation for their Covishield vaccine made with partners AstraZeneca, says CEO Adar Poonawalla.

"As promised, before the end of 2020, Serum Institute has applied for emergency use authorisation for the first made-in-India vaccine, Covishield.

This will save countless lives, and I thank the Government of India and Sri Narendra Modiji for their invaluable support," he said on Twitter.

Serum Institute of India is the world's largest vaccine producer by volume and had partnered with AstraZeneca to create the vaccine.

The company applied to the Drugs Controller General of India, citing unmet medical needs due to the pandemic and in the interest of the public at large, the agency report said.

India reports nearly 33,000 new cases



India has reported 32,981 new cases in the last 24 hours, data from the federal health ministry showed.

Cumulative cases now total 9.68 million, the second-highest tally in the world after the United States.

Deaths rose by 391, with the total now 140,573, the health ministry said.

But health officials are drawing some encouragement that daily readings have stayed below the 50,000 mark for a month, despite a busy festival season that saw crowded markets and busy streets.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 12,332

The number of cases in Germany has increased by 12,332 to 1,183,655, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 147 to 18,919, the tally showed.

Turkey ends nationwide weekend curfew



Turkey has ended a nationwide weekend curfew aimed at helping to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The curfew began on Friday at 18:00 GMT (9pm local) and ended on Monday at 2:00 GMT (5am local).

US President Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani test positive

US President Donald Trump has said his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani tested positive for the virus, the latest member of the president's inner circle to contract the disease.

The 76-year-old former New York City mayor's age puts him in a high-risk group, and the New York Times and ABC reported he was hospitalised on Sunday in Washington as the US faces a record surge in cases.

Giuliani's diagnosis comes after he had been crisscrossing the country, leading the president's defiant — and unsuccessful — effort to undo Joe Biden's victory in the November 3 presidential election.

Brazil's cases top 6.6 million

Brazil has reported 26,363 additional confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, and 313 deaths.

The South American country has now registered 6,603,540 cases since the pandemic began, while its official death toll has risen to 176,941, according to ministry data. Brazil has the world's third worst outbreak after the United States and India.

Sinovac secures $515 mln to boost vaccine production

China's Sinovac Biotech has secured $515 million in funding from a local firm to double production capacity of its virus vaccine, the companies said, as it expects efficacy data of its experimental shot this month.

The investment deal also comes as Sinovac expands supply deals and trials of its experimental virus vaccine CoronaVac with more countries following positive results from early to mid-stage clinical trials.

China's Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited said on Monday a business unit will invest $515 million in Sinovac Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Sinovac, to help development and production of CoronaVac.

Melbourne welcomes first international flight

Australia's second-largest city has welcomed its first international passenger flight in five months, an arrival that will test the state of Victoria's revamped hotel quarantine system.

Australia has since March closed its borders to non-citizens, but airports serving Melbourne, Victoria's capital, stopped accepting any arrivals in late June after a virus outbreak that begun at two hotels where arrivals were quarantining.

More than 20,000 infections were recorded in Victoria when hotel staff contracted the virus from people returning from overseas.

South Korea reports 615 new cases

South Korea has reported 615 new cases, capping a month of triple-digit daily increases that have driven the nation's largest wave of infections in nine months.

On Sunday authorities said they will impose heightened social distancing rules for the capital Seoul and surrounding areas that will last until at least the end of the month.

South Korea avoided lockdowns but used an intensive system of tracing, testing and quarantining to tamp down two earlier waves of infection.

In total, South Korea has recorded 38,161 cases, with 549 deaths.

Mexico registers 7,455 new cases

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 7,455 new cases and an additional 261 fatalities, bringing the national total to 1,175,850 cases and 109,717 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies