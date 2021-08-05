Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 4.2M people and infected around 200M globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for August 5:

Women in traditional costumes, wearing protective face masks, walk outside the National Stadium, the main venue of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Japan, on August 3, 2021. (Reuters)

August 5, Thursday

Japan proposes expanding emergency curbs

Japan has proposed on expanding emergency restrictions to eight more prefectures to fight a surge in cases, a cabinet minister said, as worries grow about strains on the nation's medical system in Olympics host Tokyo and elsewhere.

Officials have warned that coronavirus infections were surging at an unprecedented pace as new cases hit record highs in Tokyo, overshadowing the Olympics and adding to doubts over the government's handling of the pandemic.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is leading Japan's pandemic response, made the proposal at a meeting of experts, who were expected to sign off.

Six prefectures including Olympic host city Tokyo are already under full states of emergency to last through August 31 while another five are under less strict "quasi-emergency" directives.

US making plans to reopen to fully vaccinated foreigners

The United States, which closed its borders to much of the world as the pandemic took hold, has said it plans eventually to begin allowing fully vaccinated foreigners back in.

Recognizing the importance of international travel, a White House official said in a statement that the US administration wants to reopen to visitors from abroad in a "safe and sustainable manner," though without specifying a timeframe.

Reopening is to include the development of "a phased approach that over time will mean, with limited exceptions, that foreign nationals traveling to the United States – from all countries – need to be fully vaccinated," the official said.

Mexico sees 611 new deaths

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 20,685 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, the highest daily jump since late January, and 611 fatalities.

The country has recorded a total of 2,901,094 infections and 242,547 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data published recently suggested the actual death toll is at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

Brazil records nearly 1,200 new fatalities

Brazil has had 40,716 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,175 deaths, the Health Ministry has said.

The South American country has now registered 20,026,533 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 559,607, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

Physician group pushes for preoperative tests even among vaccinated

All patients undergoing non-emergency surgeries or medical procedures should get a PCR test before getting operated, irrespective of their vaccination status, according to guidance from the American Society of Anesthesiologists.

The guidance comes as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus sparks fresh infection outbreaks in the United States, especially in communities with low vaccination rates.

ASA, a network of over 54,000 anesthesiologists and researchers, said the updated guidance is critical as even fully vaccinated people, with or without Covid-19 symptoms, may potentially transmit the virus.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month released data from a study of an outbreak in Massachusetts in which it said three quarters of those infected had been fully vaccinated.

"Considering the ongoing and evolving pandemic, all patients undergoing an anesthetic procedure, or surgery with the potential to generate aerosols, should continue to have preoperative testing for SARS-CoV-2, ideally within three days prior to the procedure," ASA President Beverly Philip said in a statement.

The guidance, given jointly with the Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation, said if a patient tests positive for Covid-19, discretionary surgeries should be delayed until the patient recovers and is no longer infectious.

