Covid-19 has infected more than 354M people and killed over 5.6M worldwide. Here are some of the latest coronavirus-related developments:

Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Latin American countries report new cases, fatalities

Countries across Latin America have reported new Covid-19 infections and fatalities, according to official data announced.

At least 259 people in Brazil lost their lives over the last 24 hours, raising the virus-related death toll to 623,309, the country’s Health Ministry data showed.

With 83,340 more people testing positive, the total number of cases topped 24.1 million.

According to the Health Ministry, Mexico’s Covid-19 case tally surged by 17,938, while fatalities increased by 118 over the past day.

The country of some 126 million people has so far recorded more than 4.68 million cases, 303,301 deaths, and over 3.76 million recoveries.

Colombia’s Health Ministry reported 237 more fatalities from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the country’s death toll to 132,477.

Russia's daily cases hit record high for fifth day running



Russia reported a record number of cases in the past 24 hours as the Omicron variant of the virus spread across the country, the government coronavirus task force said.

New daily cases jumped to 67,809, from 65,109 a day earlier. The task force also reported 681 deaths.

Israel mulls offering 4th vaccine dose to all adults

Experts at Israel's Health Ministry have recommended offering a fourth vaccine dose to all adults, on condition that at least five months have passed since they got the third or since they recovered from the illness, the ministry said.

Japan's new infections top 60,000 for first time

Japan's daily count of new infections surpassed 60,000 for the first time on Tuesday, broadcaster FNN said.

The government is poised to expand infection control measures to try to contain the spread of the Omicron variant.

Covid outbreak on ship threatens Tonga aid efforts

A virus outbreak on an Australian warship threatened to disrupt Tonga eruption aid efforts, as survivors of the deadly volcanic blast described how they fled with only the clothes on their backs.

The January 15 eruption generated huge tsunami waves and blanketed the Pacific kingdom in toxic ash when it obliterated an uninhabited island with explosive forces more powerful than a nuclear bomb.

Australia has led international relief efforts, rushing to get water and humanitarian supplies to the nation of 100,000.

Britain says thousands more needed for trial of Merck pill

Britain has said it needed to recruit 6,000 more people onto a trial of Merck's Covid-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir to inform how the drug can be rolled out more widely.

Britain's MHRA medicine regulator approved the pill, made by Merck and Ridgeback Therapeutics, in November, and the government launched a national study to establish the best way to use the drug.

The Health Ministry said that while 4,500 trial participants had signed up, thousands more were needed to gather the data needed.

South Korea exceeds 8,000 daily cases for the first time

South Korea has reported 8,571 new coronavirus cases, with the daily count exceeding 8,000 for the first time, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency reported.

Brazil reports more Covid cases and deaths

Brazil had 83,340 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 259 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

The South American country has now registered 24,127,595 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 623,356, according to ministry data.

US warns against travel to 15 more countries

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and State Department has advised against travel to 15 countries and territories, citing a rising number of Covid-19 cases.

The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Fiji, Jamaica, Guadalupe, Kuwait, Mongolia, Niger, Peru, Romania, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin, Tunisia and United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The CDC now recommends against travel to about 115 countries and territories worldwide or more than half of all destinations.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies