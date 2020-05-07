Fast News

Death toll from coronavirus pandemic crosses 265,000 with confirmed cases exceeding 3.8 million infections. Here are the developments on the pandemic for May 7, 2020.

Cemetery workers wearing protective gear bury a coronavirus victim at a cemetery on the outskirts of Saint Petersburg. May 6, 2020. (AFP)

Thursday, May 7, 2020

Mayor says Moscow's real case tally is more than triple the official

Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the real number of coronavirus cases in the Russian capital was actually around 300,000, a figure that is more than three times higher than the official total, the TASS news agency reported.

Authorities have reported 92,676 cases of the novel coronavirus in Moscow.

The nationwide case tally as of Thursday was 177,160.

Spain's daily death toll falls again

Spain's daily death toll fell to 213 down from 244 the day before, the health ministry reported.

The overall number of coronavirus deaths rose to 26,070, up from 25,857 on Wednesday.

The total number of diagnosed cases is 254,804.

Russia reports new record daily rise in cases

Russia reported 11,231 new cases, a record daily rise that pushed the national total to 177,160.

Russia's Covid-19 taskforce said 88 people had died overnight, bringing the death toll to 1,625.

Moscow, the worst-hit area, also reported a record overnight case increase of 6,703 new cases.

Indonesia reports 338 new cases, 35 deaths

Indonesia reported 338 new virus cases, bringing the total number to 12,776, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto told reporters.

Thirty-five more people who tested positive for the virus have died, taking the total number of deaths to 930, the highest death toll in East Asia outside China.

As of Thursday, 96,717 people had been tested and 2,381 had recovered.

Second virus wave possible in Germany before autumn

A senior German health official warned there could be a second wave before autumn depending on people's behaviour, just as the country is opening up its economy again.

Case numbers are falling but this is not an all-clear signal, Lars Schaade, Vice President of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases, said at a news conference.

Malaysia reports 39 new cases; no new deaths

Malaysia reported 39 new confirmed cases, bringing the cumulative total to 6,467 infections.

The health ministry reported no new deaths.

The total number of fatalities from the outbreak stands at 107.

The country is under lockdown since March 18, the order is tentatively scheduled to expire on May 12.

Japan's emergency could be lifted early in some areas

Japan's state of emergency could be lifted early in some areas of the country that have seen declines in new infections, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said.

Nishimura told a news conference it was possible the emergency would be removed for some areas around May 14.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe extended the nationwide state of emergency until May 31.

Thailand reports three new cases, no new deaths

Thailand reported three new virus cases, bringing its total to 2,992, a senior official said.

The country continues with a weeks-long low trend in the number of daily figures as it cautiously allows businesses to reopen this week after weeks of near-lockdown.

Of the new cases, two were Thai men who had returned from Kazakhstan and have been in state quarantine, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government's Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

The third case was a 59-year-old Thai woman in the southern province of Yala, he said.

Thailand has recorded 55 fatalities since the outbreak began in January.

India has 52,952 cases, death toll 1783

The number of virus infections rose to 52,952 in India, up by 3,561 over the previous day, the health ministry said, with no signs of abating despite a strict weeks-long lockdown in the world's second-most populous country.

The death toll was up by 89 to 1,783, still low compared with the US, United Kingdom and Italy which officials said was because the government imposed the stay-at-home order on 1.3billion people much earlier in the cycle.

The spurt in cases has come from the densely packed metropolises of Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad which are also the growth engines of the economy.

Coronavirus worse for US than Pearl Harbor, 9/11 – Trump

United States President Donald Trump said the fallout from the pandemic has hit the US harder than the December 7, 1941 Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor or the September 11, 2001 Al-Qaeda attacks on New York and Washington.

"This is really the worst attack we've ever had," Trump told reporters at the White House.

"This is worse than Pearl Harbor. This is worse than the World Trade Center."

The surprise Japanese attack on the Pearl Harbor naval base in Hawaii drew the US into World War II.

The 9/11 attacks killed about 3,000 people, triggering two decades of US wars and anti-terrorism operations in Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries.

US sees first detained immigrant death from Covid-19

A 57-year-old man in immigration custody died from complications related to Covid-19, authorities said, marking the first reported death from the virus among about 30,000 people in immigration custody.

The detainee had been held at the Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego and hospitalised since late April, said Craig Sturak, a spokesman for the San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency.

At least 50 infected at Mexican retirement home

At least 47 residents and three workers have been infected with at a retirement home in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, in one of the biggest outbreaks yet reported in the country.

Authorities said that the average age of residents at the home is 84, that 40 percent of them had diabetes and 45 percent suffered from hypertension, calling them a "high-risk group".

All 50 who tested positive for were "stable" and that three of the residents had been taken to a hospital for treatment.

Australia fears suicide spike due to virus shutdown

Thousands of Australians are expected to take their own lives because of the financial and psychological stress of the pandemic, far outstripping the death toll from the disease itself, experts are warning.

Modelling by the Brain and Mind Centre at Sydney University predicted an additional 750 to 1,500 suicides per year for up to five years as a result of the impacts of the pandemic and economic shutdowns imposed to curb its spread.

That would mark a spike of 25 to 50 percent over the 3,000 suicides usually recorded each year in the country.

Brazil presidential spokesman tests positive

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's spokesman has tested positive with the virus, the government said, the latest case to hit close to the far-right leader, who rejects social distancing measures.

Army General Otavio Rego Barros, 59, one of the administration's top public figures, "is home following all recommended protocols" after his positive test result was confirmed Tuesday, the president's office said in a statement.

More than 20 top Bolsonaro officials have tested positive, including communications chief Fabio Wajngarten and National Security Minister Augusto Heleno.

Bolsonaro himself says he has tested negative.

New Zealand could restart professional sport within days

New Zealand could approve the restart of professional sport as early as next week when authorities decide whether to ease restrictions further, the sports ministry said.

Sport and Recreation Minister Grant Robertson said professional sports would be able to resume domestically when the country lowers its Covid-19 alert level down a notch.

The announcement will give New Zealand hope of becoming the world's first major rugby nation to resume playing the sport at an elite level.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 1,284

The number of infected people in Germany increased by 1,284 to 169,446, data from Worldometre tracker showed.

The reported death toll rose by 123 to 7,398, the tally showed.

The global dashboard Worldometer collects data from both public and private health facilities.

Australia's biggest states retain lockdown measures on Mother's Day

Australia's two most populous states fused to allow a one-day reprieve from strict limits on personal movement for Mother's Day this weekend, even as the country's rate of new cases remains low.

The premiers of New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria said the states' roughly 10 million residents, 40 percent of the country's population, would have to stick to existing restrictions on movement on Mother's Day, which is celebrated nationally on Sunday.

NSW, which is home to around half the country's around 6,900 Covid-19 cases, recently eased a stay-at-home order to allow social visits in groups of up to two.

China reports two new cases, both imported

China reported two new cases for May 6, unchanged from the same number of increases the day before, data from the national health authority showed.

Both were so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The two cases from the day before were also imported.

The commission also reported 6 new asymptomatic cases for May 6, versus 20 from the previous day.

Mexico infections rise to 27,634 cases and 2,704 deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Wednesday reported 1,609 new infections and 197 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 27,634 cases and 2,704 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

US reports 2,073 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours

The United States recorded 2,073 coronavirus deaths during the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 74,807, according to the latest real-time tally reported by Johns Hopkins University.

The country – hardest hit by the pandemic in terms of the number of fatalities – has now confirmed a total of 1,263,183 cases.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies