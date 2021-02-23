Fast News

Coronavirus has killed more than 2.48 million people, including 500,000 in the US alone, and infected over 112 million globally. Here are the virus-related developments for February 23:

People are administered the Sinovac vaccine during a mass vaccination in Ecatepec, Estate of Mexico, Mexico on February 22, 2021. (Reuters)

Mexico posts 429 more deaths, 2,252 new cases

Mexico has registered 429 additional fatalities due to the coronavirus, bringing the total in the country to 180,536 deaths.

According to the health ministry data, Mexico also registered 2,252 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, for a total of 2,043,632 cases.

Australia to ramp up vaccination drive as more doses arrive

Australia will ramp up its Covid-19 immunisation drive with more shots to be rolled out from next week, federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said, after a second shipment of the vaccine reached the country overnight.

About 166,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNtech arrived late Monday, authorities said as the country entered the second day of a nationwide inoculation programme.

Total weekly doses will be raised to 80,000 next week from 60,000 doses this week, with the number expected to reach 1 million a week by the end of March when CSL Ltd begins to locally produce the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Australia on Monday began mass Covid-19 vaccinations for its 25 million people after the arrival last week of a first batch of more than 142,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine.

China reports 10 new cases vs 11 a day earlier

China reported 10 new Covid-19 cases, down from 11 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said.

The National Health Commission said in a statement all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to nine from eight a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China now stands at 89,852, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

Fauci says US political divisions contributed to 500,000 dead

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said political divisiveness contributed significantly to the "stunning" US Covid-19 death toll, which surpassed 500,000 lives lost.

The country had recorded more than 28 million Covid-19 cases and 500,054 fatalities as of Monday afternoon, according to a Reuters news agency tally of public health data.

In an interview with Reuters, Fauci said the pandemic arrived in the United State s as the country was riven by political divisions in which wearing a mask became a political statement rather than a public health measure.

"Even under the best of circumstances, this would have been a very serious problem," Fauci said, noting that despite strong adherence to public health measures, countries such as Germany and the UK struggled with the virus.

"However, that does not explain how a rich and sophisticated country can have the most percentage of deaths and be the hardest-hit country in the world," said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a top adviser to President Joe Biden.

Source: Reuters