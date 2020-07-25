Fast News

Global coronavirus has now infected over 15.9 million people and has killed more than 641,000. Here are the latest updates for July 25:

People, some wearing masks, walk in the central plaza of San Gregorio Atlapulco in the Xochimilco district of Mexico City, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (AP)

Saturday, July 25, 2020

Mexico's cases rise by 7,573

Mexico's Health Ministry reported 7,573 coronavirus cases and 737 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 378,285 cases and 42,645 total deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

US records over 1,000 deaths for fourth straight day

The United States recorded more than 1,000 deaths from the pandemic for the fourth day in a row, according to a Reuters tally, as the Trump administration stressed the need for children to go back into the classroom despite fears about safety.

Early June was the last time the United States recorded over 1,000 deaths a day for four days in a row, resulting from fallout from infections in April.

In the most recent outbreak, cases began rising in early June and deaths increased about six weeks later.

US panel charged to plan fair distribution of eventual vaccine

US public health officials charged a group of independent scientists and ethicists with developing guidelines to determine who should get the first doses of the virus vaccine, once one becomes available.

The guidelines are aimed at developing an equitable framework that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can use to develop a plan to distribute the first doses of vaccine, which US officials expect to be ready by the end of the year.

The directors of the CDC and the National Institutes of Health charged the panel with devising the plan.

Brazil registers 1,156 deaths

Brazil registered an additional 1,156 deaths attributable to the pandemic over the last 24 hours and another 55,891 confirmed cases, the health ministry said.

The South American nation has now registered 85,238 deaths and 2,343,366 total confirmed cases.

Sao Paulo postpones carnival

Sao Paulo, the biggest city in hotspot Brazil, said it was indefinitely postponing its 2021 carnival because of the pandemic.

"Both the samba schools and the carnival 'blocos' (street parties) understand it's not viable to organise carnival for February next year," Mayor Bruno Covas told a news conference.

Rio de Janeiro, home to the largest carnival in Brazil – and one of the most famous in the world – is considering a similar move.

Brazil has recorded more infections and deaths than any country except the United States.

New Orleans shuts bars, bans takeout booze sales

New Orleans’ mayor is shutting down the city’s bars because of rising virus numbers and is also forbidding restaurants to sell alcoholic drinks to go.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said that some lines of people waiting to buy drinks were so long they became “a gathering in themselves, and no mask-wearing and the like.”

Cantrell says the city is seeing daily increases in cases about double its threshold of 50 a day for more relaxed rules. The rule against take-out sales of alcoholic drinks takes effect at 6 am on Saturday.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies