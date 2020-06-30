Fast News

This May 8, 2019 file photo shows a farmer with his pigs at his farm in Jiangjiaqiao in China's Hebei province as China struggled to stamp out African swine fever in its vast pig herds. (Mark Schiefelbein / AP)

Researchers in China have discovered a new type of swine flu that is capable of triggering a pandemic, according to a study published Monday in the US science journal PNAS.

Named G4, it is genetically descended from the H1N1 strain that caused a pandemic in 2009.

There is no evidence yet that it can be passed from human to human but it possesses "all the essential hallmarks of being highly adapted to infect humans", say the authors, scientists at Chinese universities and China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

From 2011 to 2018, researchers took 30,000 nasal swabs from pigs in slaughterhouses in 10 Chinese provinces and in a veterinary hospital, allowing them to isolate 179 swine flu viruses.

The majority were of a new kind, which has been dominant among pigs since 2016.

The researchers then carried out various experiments including on ferrets, which are widely used in flu studies because they experience similar symptoms to humans – principally fever, coughing and sneezing.

G4 was observed to be highly infectious, replicating in human cells and causing more serious symptoms in ferrets than other viruses.

Tests also showed that any immunity humans gain from exposure to seasonal flu does not provide protection from G4.

Can G4 jump from human to human?

According to blood tests that showed up antibodies created by exposure to the virus, 10.4 percent of swine workers had already been infected.

The tests showed that as many as 4.4 percent of the general population may have been exposed.

The virus has, therefore, already passed from animals to humans but there is no evidence yet that it can be passed from human to human – the scientists' main worry.

"It is of concern that human infection of G4 virus will further human adaptation and increase the risk of a human pandemic," the researchers wrote.

Asked about the virus on Tuesday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing that China "has been paying close attention to its development" and will take all needed action to prevent its spread and any outbreaks.

100s of thousands to a few million. Here's one estimate: 1.7 million unknown viruses in mammals & waterbirds of the viral families that contain human pathogens. Not an unachievable number - a concerted effort could identify most in 10 yrs. @GlobalVirome https://t.co/zVzdROBCzV — Peter Daszak (@PeterDaszak) June 30, 2020

Measures needed

The study's authors called for urgent measures to monitor people working with pigs.

"The work comes as a salutary reminder that we are constantly at risk of new emergence of zoonotic pathogens and that farmed animals, with which humans have greater contact than with wildlife, may act as the source for important pandemic viruses," said James Wood, head of the department of veterinary medicine at Cambridge University.

A zoonotic infection is caused by a pathogen that has jumped from a non-human animal into a human.

Source: AFP