The novel coronavirus has killed more than 427,000 people worldwide since the outbreak started in China last year, according to tracking websites. Here are the updates for June 13:

A man walks next to a graffiti depicting a cleaner wearing protective gear spraying viruses with the face of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 12, 2020 (Reuters)

China reports 11 new confirmed cases

China reported 11 new Covid-19 cases and seven asymptomatic cases for June 12, the national health authority said.

The National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement that five of the new confirmed patients were so-called imported cases involving travellers from overseas.

The six locally transmitted cases were all in Beijing, the statement said.

The NHC reported seven confirmed cases and one asymptomatic case a day earlier.

The total number of cases in mainland China now stands at 83,075, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Mexico reports record tally of 5,222 new cases

Mexico's health ministry reported a record 5,222 new confirmed coronavirus infections along with 504 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 139,196 cases and 16,448 deaths.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the official count.

Turkey sends medical aid to Serbia

A truck carrying medical supplies reached Serbia from Turkey to help the country combat the pandemic.

The supplies were sent by Turkey's Health Ministry and Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) upon the directives of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The aid includes bedside monitors, pulsometers, UV sterilization lamps, oxygen regulators, perfusion pumps, video laryngoscopes, laryngoscopes, silicon Ambu, surgical aspirators, hospital bedding sets, intensive care patient beds, protective masks, protective overalls, hand sanitisers and wet towels.

One-fifth of Britain's patients infected in hospitals – local media

About one in five of Britain's patients with Covid-19 contracted the disease while in hospital, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported, citing papers by government scientists.

At the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in Britain, transmission within hospitals was believed to account for up to 22 percent of cases in hospitalised patients, and up to 11 percent of deaths, the report added.

Brazil's deaths surge past UK

Brazil became the country with the second-highest virus death toll in the world with 41,828 fatalities, surpassing Britain, according to health ministry data.

The country recorded 909 deaths in the past 24 hours. There are 828,810 confirmed infections among a population of 212 million, the ministry said.

Experts say the true number of cases could be 10 or 15 times higher in Brazil, the largest country in Latin America.

France to lift border controls for EU travellers on June 15

France will lift restrictions at its borders for EU travellers on June 15, the French Interior and Foreign ministries said in a statement.

"Given a favourable development of the health situation in France and Europe and in accordance with the recommendations of the European Commission...France will lift on June 15 (0h00) all traffic restrictions at its European internal borders (land, air and sea), implemented to fight the Covid-19 pandemic," the statement said.

Travellers from the member states of the European Union, as well as from Andorra, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Monaco, Norway, San Marino, Switzerland and Vatican will also be able to enter the French territory without restrictions, the statement said.

France will also gradually reopen its borders to countries outside the Schengen zone from July 1.

Egypt registers highest daily rise cases in nearly two weeks

Egypt confirmed 1,577 new cases, the health ministry said, the highest daily increase in almost two weeks.

In total, the Arab world's most populous country has registered 41,303 cases including 1,422 deaths, the ministry said in a statement.

Chile registers new daily record for fatalities

Chile registered its worst daily figures for virus fatalities on Friday, with 222 deaths and more than 6,700 new infections in the previous 24-hours, authorities said.

"The situation in our country continues to rise, above all in the metropolitan region," health ministry official Arturo Zuniga said.

Infections have risen steadily in the South American copper giant despite the capital Santiago and its seven million people being placed on lockdown four weeks ago.

On Friday, the government also put the cities of Valparaiso and Vina del Mar under mandatory quarantine along with nearby rural towns.

