Coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 335,400 people and killed more than 14,600 across the world. More than 97,630 people have recovered so far, mostly in China. Here's the latest:

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds up a card showing a new alert system for Covid-19, Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Wellington, New Zealand. (AP)

Monday, March 23, 2020

New Zealand to shut over next 48 hours

New Zealand Prime MinisterJacinda Ardern said on Monday the country will move into its highest alert level, with all-non-essential services, schools and offices to be shut over the next 48 hours.

The move means bars, cafes, restaurants and cinemas will beshut.

Supermarkets and pharmacies will remain open, Ardern said,adding that the country was well supplied.

All schools will be closed from Tuesday, she said.

"New Zealand is now preparing to go into self isolation," Ardern told a news conference.

Ardern also said people "must work from home" and every workplace must find alternative ways of working over the next 48 hours.

South Korea reports new cases

South Korea reported 64 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the national tally to 8,961,the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.

The new numbers extend a downward trend, marking the 12th day in a row the country has posted new infections of around 100, or less.

Japan PM says Olympics postponement unavoidable

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday said a postponement of Tokyo Olympics would be unavoidable if the games cannot be held in a complete way because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He was commenting on the International Olympic Committee's plan to examine the situation over the next few weeks and make a decision, which could include the option to postpone.

Abe, speaking at a parliamentary session, ruled out the possibility of a cancellation.

Whether Japan can hold the Tokyo Games as planned from July 24 has been a major international concern as the Covid-19 outbreak has spread globally.

Canada won't send team to Tokyo

Canadian Olympic officials on Monday urged postponement of the Tokyo Games, saying that in view of the coronavirus pandemic they won't send a team in the summer of 2020.

"The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC), backed by their Athletes' Commissions, National Sports Organizations and the Government of Canada, have made the difficult decision to not send Canadian teams to the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the summer of 2020," the COC said in a statement that ratchets up the pressure on the International Olympic Committee to postpone the Games scheduled to start on July 24.

Medical stations at hotspots ordered

President Donald Trump on Sunday said he'd ordered the deployment of emergency medical stations with capacity of 4,000 hospital beds to coronavirus hotspots around the United States.

Trump told a news conference "I have also directed" the FEMA emergency management agency to set up the medical stations in New York with 1,000 beds, California with 2,000 beds, and Washington with another 1,000 beds.

'We're going to come for you'

A senior advisor to President Donald Trump on Sunday warned people who are hoarding supplies during the coronavirus crisis to sell them immediately and not price gouge.

Economic advisor Peter Navarro said people who'd bought up large quantities of scarce medical supplies in hopes of getting high prices should put them on the market or contact the authorities, which will pay "a fair price."

"If you don't do that we're going to come for you and make sure that doesn't happen," he warned.

US Senate fails to advance rescue package

A trillion-dollar Senate proposal to rescue the reeling US economy crashed to defeat Sunday after receiving zero support from Democrats, who said the Republican proposal failed to sufficiently help millions of Americans devastated by the coronavirus crisis.

The bill, which proposed up to $2 trillion in funding for American families, thousands of shuttered or suffering businesses and the nation's critically under-equipped hospitals, failed by a 47-47 vote when it needed 60 to pass, despite intense negotiations between Republicans, Democrats and President Donald Trump's administration.

Saudi announces curfew

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz ordered curfew from 7 pm until 6 am for a period of 21 days, effective from Monday evening, to limit the spread of coronavirus .

The Kingdom reported 119 new cases, bringing total to 511.

UAE spends flights

The United Arab Emirates announced on Monday it will suspend all passenger and transit flights for two weeks amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The Emirati authorities "have decided to suspend all inbound and outbound passenger flights and the transit of airline passengers in the UAE for two weeks as part of the precautionary measures taken to curb the spread of the COVID-19", reported the official state news agency, WAM.

It added that the decision will take effect in 48 hours.

More than 100 cases in New Zealand

The number of coronavirus cases in New Zealand crossed the 100 mark on Monday as the country reported 36 new infections.

Of the new cases, two are related to community transmission, Ministry of Health's Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said in a news conference.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies