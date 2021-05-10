Fast News

Covid-19 has killed more than 3.3M people and infected nearly 159M others globally. Here are all the coronavirus-related developments for May 11:

This file photo taken on January 6, 2021, shows a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the AP-HP Vaugirard hospital, in Paris. (AFP)

Tuesday, May 11:

US authorises Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children 12 to 15

US regulators have authorised Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12, widening the country's inoculation programme as vaccination rates have slowed significantly.

The vaccine has been available under an emergency use authorisation to people as young as 16 in the United States. The vaccine makers said they had started the process for full approval for those ages last week.

The US Food and Drug Administration said it was amending the EUA to include the millions of children aged 12 to 15.

Brazil death toll tops 423,000

Brazil has recorded 25,200 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours and 889 fatalities from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

That raised the total number of confirmed cases in Latin America's largest country to 15,209,990 and the official death toll to 423,229 on Monday.

Mexico reports 104 more fatalities

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 704 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 104 more deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,366,496 and fatalities to 219,089.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies