Nearly 550,000 people have been infected globally and over 24,000 have died from the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to upend daily life and economic activity in 176 countries and territories.

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during his first remote news conference on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in London, Britain on March 25, 2020. (Reuters)

From British PM Boris Johnson to US actor Tom Hanks, here's a round-up of public figures around the world who have been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Royals, politicians and their spouses:

Boris Johnson: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on March 27 that he had tested positive for coronavirus and was self isolating.

Prince Charles: Clarence House announced on March 25 that Prince Charles, 71-year-old heir to the British throne, had tested positive for the virus but was in good health and was self isolating.

Rand Paul: US Senator Rand Paul had tested positive for the virus, his office said on March 22. He became the first member of the Senate to announce he had Covid-19.

Prince Albert: Prince Albert of Monaco, son of the late American actress Grace Kelly, had tested positive for the virus, but his office says his health was not a concern, his office said on March 19.

Michel Barnier: The EU’s chief negotiator for Brexit, Michel Barnier, said on March 19 in a tweet that he had tested positive for the virus.

Frederich Merz : One of the most likely candidates to take over the leadership of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative Christian Democrats, Friedrich Merz, said on March 17 in a tweet that he had tested positive for the virus.

Nadine Dorries : British junior health minister Nadine Dorries said on March 11 that she had tested positive for the virus. She was the first British politician to test positive.

Massoumeh Ebtekar: Iran's Vice President for Women and Family Affairs Masoumeh Ebtekar has tested positive for the coronavirus, an official said on February 27. She was the first top politician to be infected by the virus, and also affected several other officials in the country.

Quim Torra : The regional leader of Spain’s Catalonia, Quim Torra, said on March 16 that he had tested positive for the virus.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, had tested positive for coronavirus, a spokesman for the prime minister said on March 13.

Begona Gomez: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's wife Begona Gomez, had tested positive for coronavirus, the prime minister’s office said on March 14.

Celebrities:

Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson: Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks said in Twitter on March 12 that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, had both tested positive for coronavirus in Australia.

Idris Elba, wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba: British actor Idris Elba said on March 16 that he had tested positive for the virus. His wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba said on March 22, during a Facetime with her husband on Winfrey's "Oprah Talks COVID-19," Apple TV+ series that she tested positive.

Harvey Weinstein: Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a prison sentence for sexual assault and rape, had tested positive for the virus, the head of New York state's corrections officers union confirmed on March 22.

Kristofer Hivju: "Game of Thrones" actor Kristofer Hivju announced on March 17 in an Instagram post that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Placido Domingo: Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo said on March 22 that he had tested positive for coronavirus and had gone into self isolation with his family.

Daniel Dae Kim: South Korean-American actor Daniel Dae Kim, best known for TV series "Hawaii 5-0," said on March 19 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Olga Kurylenko: "Quantum of Solace" actor Olga Kurylenko said in an Instagram post on March 15 that she had tested positive for the virus.

Athletes and sports figures:

Fatih Terim: Legendary Turkish football coach Fatih Terim, 66, said in a tweet on March 23 that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Jason Collins: Former NBA player Jason Collins said on Twitter on March 24 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Rudy Gobert : Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert, who came under criticism for playfully touching reporters' microphones at the end of a news conference, had tested positive for the virus on March 12. He was the first NBA player diagnosed with the virus and prompted the league to suspend the season.

Donovan Mitchell: Utah Jazz all-star guard Donovan Mitchell confirmed on his Instagram account on March 12 that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Marco Sportiello: Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Sportiello had tested positive for the virus, a club statement said on March 24.

Blaise Matuidi: Juventus and France midfielder Blaise Matuidi had tested positive for the virus, the Turin-based Serie A club said in a statement on March 17.

Daniele Rugani: Juventus defender Daniele Rugani had become the first Serie A player to test positive for coronavirus, the Turin side on March 11.

Mikel Arteta: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had tested positive for the coronavirus, the Premier League club announced on March 12.

Fernando Gaviria: Colombian cyclist Fernando Gaviria announced in a video message on March 12 that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Dmitry Strakhov: Russian cyclist, Dmitry Strakhov has tested positive for the virus in the UAE, the Gazprom-RusVelo team confirmed on March 11.

Marcus Smart: The Boston Celtics guard, Marcus Smart said in a tweet on March 20 that he had tested positive for the virus.

Deaths:

Manu Dibango: World-famous singer and saxophonist Manu Dibango died from a coronavirus infection at the age of 86 in France, his management team said on March 24.

Floyd Cardoz: Renowned chef Floyd Cardoz who competed on "Top Chef" and won “Top Chef Masters,” has died of complications from the virus at the age of 59, his company said on March 25.

Terrence McNally: A four-time Tony Award-winning playwright, died of coronavirus complications at the age of 81 on March 24.

