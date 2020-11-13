Fast News

Global coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 52 million people and killed over 1.2 million. Here are the updates for November 13:

Russian police wearing protective masks patrols at Manezhnaya Square in downtown Moscow on November 10, 2020. (AFP)

November 13, 2020:

Russia reports record high of 21,983 new cases

Russia has reported a record high of 21,983 new infections, including 5,974 in the capital Moscow, bringing the national tally to 1,880,551.

Authorities also reported 411 virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 32,443.

Mongolia restricts capital after 9 recent cases

Residents of Mongolia’s capital of Ulaanbaatar have been told to stay at home as part of nationwide lockdown measures due to remain in place through Tuesday following the detection of new coronavirus cases.

Residents of the city of 1.4 million will be permitted to leave for necessary errands, such as to purchase groceries and medications, the official Montsame news agency reported.

Social distancing measures must be maintained at all times when leaving home, and employees of hospitals and other essential facilities must show identification when commuting, the report said.

Police and military personnel were being deployed to ensure compliance, it said.

Philippines reports 1,902 new cases, 31 more deaths

The Philippines' health ministry recorded 1,902 new infections and 31 additional deaths.

The ministry said total confirmed cases increased to 404,713 while deaths reached 7,752.

Spain's Reig Jofre to have capacity for 50 mln vaccine doses

Spanish pharmaceuticals company Reig Jofre will be able to produce 50 million doses of vaccine a year at its new factory without cancelling any existing contracts, it said.

The company's new plant in Barcelona is under construction and due to start operating in the second quarter of 2021, Reig Jofre said in a statement.

As part of a contract the European Commission is negotiating with drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech for their vaccine, which has proven more than 90% effective in trials, Spain would receive 20 million doses.

Reig Jofre CEO Ignasi Biosca had said in the summer that the company was ready to invest an additional 2-3 million euros to adapt its new plant for the final step in the production process of putting the vaccine into vials or syringes, such as guaranteeing the low temperature needed to preserve the vaccine.

German minister says too early to say how long lockdown curbs will last

German Health Minister Jens Spahn said it is too early to say whether restrictions imposed last week to curb the spread of the virus will need to be extended beyond November.

"It is actually too early to assess this now," Spahn told ARD television. "We will see in the next few days whether they are making a difference."

"We never said that November would be so hard and then everything would be like before," he added.

New Delhi records its highest deaths, hospitals swamped

Indian capital New Delhi's Covid-19 deaths rose by a record high and it also reported the most number of infections in the country, an increase attributed to the city's toxic air and a lack of physical distancing in public places around a major festival.

While daily case additions have come down significantly in the country as a whole since a mid-September peak, the capital city of 20 million people is going through its worst phase in the pandemic.

Delhi reported 104 new deaths and 7,053 new infections. Data from the federal health ministry early on Friday showed that infections in the country rose by 44,789 in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 8.73 million, only behind the US tally. India's deaths increased by 547 to 128,668.

As Delhi's cases rise in its third-wave of infections, many hospitals have already run out of intensive care beds and even normal Covid-19 beds are getting occupied fast.

The federal government has asked Delhi to prepare resources to handle cases of up to 15,000 a day during the winter season, when pollution peaks in the city and respiratory issues jump.

The air is only likely to worsen on the weekend due to thousands of firecrackers ignited during the Hindu festival of lights, Diwali. Its residents have already swarmed markets to buy gifts for family and friends.

Australia scraps plans to allow foreign students back

Australia will not allow foreign students to return as Canberra prioritises the return of locals stuck overseas, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

Australia has since March closed its borders to all non-citizens and permanent residents in a bid to slow the spread of Covid-19.

With foreign students worth about A$35 billion ($25.3 billion) a year to the Australian economy, Canberra had hoped to slowly allow overseas students to return in 2021. Trials began earlier this year.

But with thousands of Australians wanting to return, Morrison said there is not enough quarantine facilities.

Australia caps the numbers of locals allowed to return home each week in order to minimise the risk of spreading Covid-19. Once locals arrive, they enter hotel quarantine for two weeks.

Australia is on course to record a sixth straight day without any locally acquired infections. Australia has recorded about 27,700 Covid-19 infections and 907 deaths, far fewer than many other developed nations.

Czech Republic reports 7,874 new cases, deaths rise by 185

The Czech Republic has reported 7,874 new cases for November 12, Health Ministry data showed, extending a decline in new infections as the country seeks to push down Europe's highest per-capita infection rate.

Thursday's tally was 5,358 lower than the same day a week ago and brought the total number of infections in the country of 10.7 million to 446,675.

Deaths rose by 185, which included 91 on Thursday and revisions to previous days. In total, 5,755 have died after testing positive for the virus.

Ukraine again reports record high number of daily new cases

Ukraine registered a record 11,787 new cases in the past 24 hours, its health minister said, up from a high of 11,057 reported on November 12.

Maksym Stepanov said the new cases had taken the total confirmed infections to 512,652, with 9,317 deaths.

Musk says took four tests, two were positive, two negative

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has said that he took four coronavirus tests on the same day with two returning negative and two producing positive results.

"Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD," Musk said in a tweet.

South Korean firm to produce Russian vaccine

Russia's sovereign wealth fund said it had inked a deal with South Korea's GL Rapha for the biotechnology firm to produce over 150 million doses per year of the Sputnik V virus vaccine.

The South Korean firm is expected to begin production next month, with a roll-out to start in January 2021, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said in a statement. The doses, produced in South Korea, will be intended for global distribution, it said.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 23,542 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany has increased by 23,542 to 751,095, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 218 to 12,200, the tally showed.

South Korea sees biggest daily case jump in 70 days

South Korea has reported its biggest daily jump in Covid-19 cases in 70 days as the government began imposing fines for people who fail to wear masks in public.

The 191 cases added to the country’s caseload Friday represented the sixth consecutive day of over 100 and the highest daily increase since September 4.

Most of the cases were from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where officials have struggled to stem transmissions tied to various places, including hospitals, nursing homes, churches, schools, restaurants and offices.

The new cases brought the country's total number of infections to 28,133 as of Thursday midn ght with deaths reaching 488, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

New Zealand mulls masks mandatory on public transit

New Zealand’s government could soon make wearing masks mandatory on public transit in Auckland and on planes nationwide as it continues to investigate a new community case of the coronavirus.

Virus Response Minister Chris Hipkins says there are no plans at this point to raise the nation’s alert level after genome testing linked the latest case, a student who also works at a clothing store, with a military worker who caught the virus at a hotel where infected passengers returning from overseas are being quarantined.

Hipkins says he will recommend the mask mandate to the government Cabinet on Monday for its approval.

New Zealand has been largely successful in its efforts to stamp out community spread of the virus.

Mexico reports 5,658 new coronavirus cases, 626 deaths

Mexico's health ministry reported 5,658 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the country and 626 deaths, bringing the official totals to 991,835 cases and 97,056 dead.

Health officials have previously said that the real number of cases is likely significantly higher than that.

Ethnic minorities disproportionately affected by virus - The Lancet

Ethnic minority groups are disproportionately affected by the novel coronavirus, with Blacks and Asians at increased risk of Covid-19 infection compared to white individuals, according to an analysis published in The Lancet medical journal.

About 18.7 million patients from 50 studies were included to establish the findings, the analysis said.

Forty-two of the studies were from the United States and eight from the United Kingdom.

China suspends fish imports from Indian firm after virus detected

China's customs office said it will suspend imports from India's Basu International for one week after detecting the virus on three samples taken from the outer packaging of frozen cuttlefish.

Imports will resume automatically after one week, the General Administration of Customs said in a statement.

Panama's Copa Airlines to resume flights to Venezuela late November

Panama's Copa Airlines said that it would resume flights to Venezuela on November 24 following an eight-month suspension because of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Copa Airlines will initially operate three flights a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday from Panama to Caracas but is waiting to receive authorisation for other destinations, it said in a statement.

Mainland China reports eight new virus cases

Mainland China reported eight new virus cases, down from 15 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority reported.

The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, down from 14 imported infections a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 15 from six reported a day earlier.

The total of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Mainland China now stands at 86,307, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Japan not in situation to declare state of emergency over virus

Japan is not in a situation that requires a state-of-emergency declaration again over the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, adding that experts backed that view.

Speaking to reporters, he said the government's initiative to boost domestic tourism with subsidies also did not need to be revised.

Virus infections reached the highest-ever 1,634 cases in Japan on Thursday, topping a previous record set on August 7, according to public broadcaster NHK.

California 2nd state to see 1 million infections

California has become the second state to record 1 million confirmed coronavirus infections. Texas reached the mark earlier this week.

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed that California surpassed the grim milestone. It comes nearly 10 months after the first cases were confirmed in the most populous state.

California was the first in the nation to implement a statewide stay-at-home order on its nearly 40 million residents in March.

Chicagoans told to stay home, Detroit moves schools online amid Covid-19 surge

Chicago issued a stay-at-home advisory and Detroit stopped in-person schooling on to staunch the coronavirus outbreak as more than a dozen states reported a doubling of new Covid-19 cases in the last two weeks.

Officials in the Midwestern cities along with New York, California, Iowa and other states were reimposing restrictions this week that had been eased in recent months.

The moves were driven by surging infection rates and concern that the onset of winter, when people are more likely to gather indoors, will worsen the trends.

